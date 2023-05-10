Washington Announces Neutralization of Russian Spyware Known as “Snake”

FBI headquarters, commonly known as the John Edgar Hoover Building, in Washington on February 1, 2018. Jim Borg/Reuters

The US announced on Tuesday, May 9 that it had neutralized one of the Russian spywares thanks to the FBI. “very subtle”The source of many attacks against NATO member states over the past twenty years.

The software, known as “Snake”, was activated by the Russian Security Services (FSB). “Steal hundreds of sensitive documents in at least 50 countries”Specifically by attacking the computer services of governments, media or research centers, the US Department of Justice said in a press release.

“Thanks to a high-tech operation that turned this Russian malware against itself, US law enforcement has neutralized one of the most sophisticated Russian cyber espionage tools”Deputy Minister of Justice Lisa Monaco welcomed.

According to US officials, the software was directed from an FSB unit called “Turla” located in Ryazan, Russia. He can identify and steal documents and remain undetected indefinitely. Its uniqueness: Agents of “Turla” used a global network of infected computers to exfiltrate this data.

In 2018, the German Foreign Ministry revealed that the “Snake” software, also known as “Ouroboros”, was the subject of an unprecedented attack by the media.

Victims have also been identified in Belgium, Ukraine, USA, Switzerland or Georgia.

“Perseus” and “Medusa”

“Snake” has been known to cybersecurity experts for at least ten years. The US Cyber ​​Defense Agency’s CIA dates its creation to 2003 and believes it has undergone several updates over time.

This is “Sophisticated cyber espionage tool in FSB arsenal”A document published alongside its British, Canadian and Australian counterparts believes Sisa, emphasizing the stealthy nature of the software.

“It has surprisingly few system errors, which is surprising given its complexity.”These agencies also specify.

After years of studying this software, the US Federal Police succeeded in creating a tool, christened “Perseus”, that could communicate with “Snake” and order it to shut down the host computer without engaging it.

He was released from harm during surgery “Jellyfish”, US Attorney General Merrick Garland said the operation was conducted by the FBI in coordination with foreign partners. “We will continue to strengthen our collective defense against the Russian regime’s destabilizing efforts.”He promised.