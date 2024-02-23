Washington approves more than 500 companies linked to Russian “war machine”

The White House announced on Thursday that “major” sanctions against Russia would be announced on Friday, in response to the death in prison of Russian dissident Alexeï Navalny, but also to mark the two years since the invasion of Ukraine.

The United States will announce new sanctions against Russia on Friday, targeting more than 500 related companies “To his followers and his war machine”A spokesperson for the US Treasury Department told AFP on Thursday, February 22. “This will be the biggest installment since Putin's invasion of Ukraine began”He clarified, stressing that these sanctions would be taken up by both the Treasury Department and the State Department.

The White House indicated earlier in the day that the sanctions “big” Against Russia will be announced on Friday, in response to the death in prison of Russian dissident Alexeï Navalny, but also to mark the two years since the invasion of Ukraine. US President Joe Biden met with Alexei Navalny's widow and daughter in San Francisco on Thursday. The 81-year-old Democrat blamed Russian President Vladimir Putin “responsibility” His death was announced on February 16. “We already have sanctions in place, but we are considering additional ones”He had already said on Monday.

Aid to Ukraine Blocked in US Congress

The United States and the European Union have already imposed economic sanctions against Moscow since the outbreak of war following the Russian invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022. The Biden administration continues to pledge its support to Ukraine, but $60 billion in US military aid is currently blocked in Congress.

The United Kingdom, for its part, announced additional sanctions against Russia on Thursday, targeting more than 50 individuals and companies, particularly in sectors that allow them to supply ammunition, missiles and explosives to the Russian military, and “Main Sources of Income of Russia”, trading in metals, diamonds and energy resources etc. London also announced that it would supply the Ukrainians with new missiles.