Washington leaders are spending $100 million on land in Virginia to build a potential stadium

ASHBURN, Virginia – Washington leaders have paid more than $100 million for a plot of land in Virginia, a potential next step in building a new stadium as well as numerous retail stores, restaurants and apartments.

According to a source familiar with the purchase, the leaders paid just over $100 million for about 200 acres. The deal was finalized late last week, but has not yet been submitted to Prince William County, the site of the land. One source described it as the team’s preferred location for a new stadium but said other options remain open.

There is an opportunity that the franchisee will purchase an additional 65 to 70 acres in the same area, about 23 miles from Washington and off the I-95 exit in Dumfries, Virginia. The site is approximately 80 miles from Richmond.

2 related

Leaders loved the site because of how it was developed. According to a source, their plans include a 60,000-seat domed stadium – which can be used year-round – as well as a team training facility; runway from 15,000 to 20,000; small indoor music plaza; High end retail stores. bars and restaurants; and residential living. The roof will be translucent and the colors of the stadium facade can change – it will be white during the day, and, for example, burgundy at night.

Washington wants to leave FedEx Field, which was built by former owner Jack Kent Cooke and opened in 1997. The team owns the stadium as well as surrounding property, but the contract to play at that location expires in 2026. The team can renew it. And stay longer, if necessary.

Before approving a site, the team needs to know how much money the state and Prince William County are willing to commit before finalizing plans for construction.

That’s why the franchise keeps options open in Maryland and the District of Columbia as well as other locations in Virginia. Maryland said it would spend $400 million to develop the area around the FedEx field in Landover. The team will then build a domed stadium near their current home. Commanders are also still looking at the grounds in Loudoun County, near the current training facility.

The team would like to return to the District of Columbia at RFK Stadium, their home from 1961 to 1996. But because the location is on federal soil, several government hurdles keep that out of reach.

The Virginia legislature continues to debate the creation of a stadium authority that would allow money to help pay for the new Leaders Stadium. Under one proposal, the franchise would receive $350 million from the state.

It is uncertain how much money the leaders themselves will spend to build a stadium.

The purchase of the land comes amid an ongoing investigation with the leader’s owner, Dan Snyder. Both Congress and the NFL continue to examine allegations of sexual harassment, which Snyder has vehemently denied. Team officials also responded to the allegations of financial wrongdoing with a 105-page letter sent to the Federal Trade Commission, with emails and signed affidavits they say prove their innocence. Attorney general offices in Virginia and the District of Columbia said they would investigate the financial claims.