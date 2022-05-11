Washington plans to prolong the conflict, joining the European Union … this Tuesday evening point

“We believe President Putin is preparing for a protracted conflict in Ukraine, at which point he still wants to achieve goals beyond the Donbass” (East): US intelligence chief Avril Hines, part of Transnistria, part of Moldova that split in 1990.

While it is “possible” that the Russians will achieve this goal in the coming months, “they will not be able to reach Transnistria and include Odessa (southern Ukraine) without ordering a general mobilization,” Hines added during the meeting. Inquiry into the US Congress.

Death of Leonid Krovchuk, father of independent Ukraine

Leonid Kravchuk, who died at the age of 88 in the midst of the Russian invasion, was one of those who dug graves in the Soviet Union, the first president of independent Ukraine, to return to Moscow with nuclear weapons obtained from the Soviet Union, and the third. In the world.

“Leonid Kravzuk is not only a politician and a historian, but also someone who knows how to find brilliant words that all Ukrainians can hear,” replied Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zhelensky, paying homage to the “wisdom of a man who knows.” World War II and occupation “.

“He knew the price of independence and wished peace to Ukraine wholeheartedly. Let’s do it, let’s win.” Elected, playing the compromise card between communists and nationalists, earned the nickname “cunning fox” on this occasion.

Martial law

He warned that the Russian president may be “considering weakening the resolve” of the West.

Putin believes his ambitions are far beyond the capabilities of his military, and he believes that in the coming months there will be more opportunities for “more unpredictable expansion and possible expansion”, as well as “more drastic measures, including the establishment of martial law.” Restructuring of industrial production “.

“We continue to believe that President Putin will order the use of nuclear weapons only if the Russian government or regime realizes an existential threat,” he said.

Ukraine’s annexation to the European Union

Ukraine’s accession to the EU has become a “question of war or peace” in the wake of Russia’s invasion, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kouleba said during his first visit on the same day. The country of a German minister since the beginning of the war, his counterpart Annalena Barbach.

According to him, “one of the reasons for the start of the war was that Putin firmly believed that Europe did not need Ukraine.”

French President Emmanuel Macron, who holds the presidency of the revolving EU, on Monday shattered Ukraine’s hopes for a speedy EU membership, saying it would take “ten years.” Meanwhile, he proposed joining a new organization called the “European Political Community” capable of welcoming other countries.

Returning Embassies

The German minister announced on Tuesday that the German embassy in Kyiv, which had been closed shortly after the Russian invasion on February 24, would reopen. His visit in recent weeks was an opportunity for Kiev to welcome Berlin’s “transition” against Moscow.

The German minister visited Bautista, near Q, where hundreds of dead civilians were found after the Russian occupation in March. “We have a duty not only to remember the victims but also to bring the perpetrators to justice,” he said. […] This is the promise we can and must make in Poocha, “he said.

On Tuesday, Dutch Foreign Minister Vopke Hogstra in Ukraine tweeted photos from another city, near Irvine, near Ukraine, accusing Ukraine of massacring civilians in March, ahead of a meeting with Dmitro Gouleba. He also announced the reopening of his embassy in the Ukrainian capital.

Continuation of strikes

On the ground, after strikes in Odessa (south) on Monday, at least one person was killed and five wounded, while Ukrainian civil servants announced Tuesday that Russian artillery and air strikes were continuing in the eastern country and in Mariupol (the Azovstal steel plant in the south). -East).

According to a senior Ukrainian government official, “more than a thousand soldiers”, including “hundreds of wounded”, are still in underground galleries of large ironworks, the last pocket of the Ukrainian opposition in this strategic southern port of Donbass.

In the rest of the Donbass, Ukrainian civil servants said the Russians were “preparing for a series of offensive operations in the Lyman and Severodonetsk regions.”

In the Kharkiv region, the bodies of 44 civilians were found in the rubble of a building destroyed in March in the Russian-controlled city of Isiam, regional governor Oleg Sinekubov said.

The Russian military says it has hit 74 targets in Ukraine on Tuesday, and recovered the bodies of three more “Ukrainian Special Forces” from the Black Sea, bringing the total number of bodies recovered after the Ukrainian attempt to 27, a “failure”. Moscow, the strategic snake captured the island.

Residents in the queue again

In Kiev, which evacuated most of its residents at the start of the Russian invasion, Mayor Vitaly Klitschko said Tuesday that nearly two-thirds of the capital’s 3.5 million people have returned.

Despite the curfew order, roadblocks and tunnels still in the woods around Q, the mayor said, “If these limits do not scare you, you can really come back.” He called on the people living here to be patient.

In the evening, Leonid Krawtszuk (1990-1994), the first president of independent Ukraine, was declared dead at the age of 88.

27 deal on oil

US military aid, already $ 3.8 billion since the beginning of the conflict, should be further eased by President Joe Biden signing the “Democratic Security Debt-Leasing Act of Ukraine” on Monday. This “debt-leasing” law adopts a system adopted by President Franklin Roosevelt (1933-1945) in 1941, which gave him extensive powers to support war efforts in Europe.

Meanwhile, talks are ongoing on the EU’s proposed embargo on Russian oil, which is currently blocked by Hungary.