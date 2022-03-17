Watch 14 minutes of gameplay from Hogwarts Legacy, the upcoming Harry Potter RPG

Hogwarts LegacyHarry Potter’s upcoming open-world RPG got its first proper gameplay reveal from developer Avalanche Software ahead of its release date later this year in a PlayStation State of Play special that featured 14 minutes of footage from the game.

(Despite a Sony-hosted debut, Hogwarts Legacy is not exclusive to PlayStation and will also be released on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/Series S as well as PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.)

Players will get their own characters, ranked in one of the four Hogwarts houses, and take lessons (although they’ll start Hogwarts as a student in late fifth year, likely to avoid a serious RPG starring 11-year-olds.)

Live your own Hogwarts adventure

Combat will involve using different spell combinations to exploit specific enemy weaknesses or abilities, with the ability to mix and match “dozens” of spells in duels. Players will also be able to customize their characters with magical equipment and abilities as they progress through the game.

Hogwarts Legacy It shares an extensive setting with other entries in the franchise, but given that the game is set in the 1800s – decades earlier than the events of the original books or later. Fantastic monsters Movie franchise – Don’t expect to see a lot of familiar faces. Instead, the story will focus on a possible rebellion of orcs against the Wizarding World (something that happens in terms of regularity, it seems) and the usual cadre of dark witches and dangerous monsters.

Originally Posted by Release date 2021And the Hogwarts Legacy it was late to 2022 shortly after it was announced. The game also witnessed a lot of controversy: The lead designer left the project Because of controversial YouTube videos defending the Gamergate movement. It was on Warner Bros. Also frankly explain Harry Potter maker J.K. Rowling has not been directly involved in the game following a series of anti-transgender comments online from the author. The company wrote: “JK Rowling was not directly involved in creating the game, however, her extraordinary writing is the basis of all projects in Wizarding World.” “This is not a new J.K. Rowling story.”

Hogwarts Legacy On PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/Series S this holiday season.