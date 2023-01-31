January 31, 2023

Watch as SpaceX launches 49 Starlink satellites into orbit on January 31

Cheryl Riley January 31, 2023 3 min read

Update at 12:15 PM EST on January 30: SpaceX has delayed the Starlink launch again, to Tuesday (January 31), to allow for that More time for pre-checks (Opens in a new tab). This follows previous delays, from Sunday (January 29) to Monday morning (January 30), and then Monday afternoon, for the same stated reason.

SpaceX plans to launch another batch of Starlink broadband satellites into orbit on Tuesday (January 31), and you can watch the event live.

