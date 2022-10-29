October 29, 2022

NASA destroyed its old headquarters Building 4200 at the Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Alabama in a controlled implosion on Oct. 29, 2022.

Watch NASA destroy the old Marshall Space Flight Center headquarters in video

Cheryl Riley October 29, 2022

NASA destroyed one of its old buildings early Saturday (October 29), removing the old structure with real fanfare.

The space agency intentionally demolished the historic building 4200, which served as the administrative headquarters of Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Alabama from 1963 to 2020. The building is being removed “to make room for a series of state-of-the-art, state-of-the-art facilities designed to help NASA determine the value of space discoveries in the next century,” according to agency officials. He said in a statement this month (Opens in a new tab).

