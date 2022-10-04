Watch SpaceX launch 52 more Starlink satellites on October 4

October 4th update: SpaceX stopped launching 52 Starlink satellites on October 3 to allow more time for pre-checkouts, the company Advertise on Twitter (Opens in a new tab) Monday evening. The mission will now take off from Vandenberg Space Force Base Today (October 4) 7:48 PM EST (4:48 PM PDT / 2348 GMT), unless the company’s Crew-5 astronaut mission does not take off as planned on Wednesday (October 5); In this case, SpaceX will Opting out of launching Starlink again (Opens in a new tab) To focus on Crew-5.

SpaceX will launch an additional 52 Starlink Internet satellites into orbit tonight (October 3), and you can watch the launch live.

The starlink Satellites are scheduled to fly over A Falcon 9 A rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California tonight at 7:56 p.m. EDT (2356 GMT; 4:56 p.m. California local time). You can watch it live here on Space.com, courtesy of SpaceX or directly through the company (Opens in a new tab).

If all goes according to plan, the first stage of the Falcon 9 will return to Earth and land in an accuracy of 8.5 minutes after launch aboard the SpaceX Of Course I Still Love You drone, which will be stationed in the Pacific Ocean.

This will be the fifth take-off and landing of this particular booster, According to the description of the mission of SpaceX (Opens in a new tab). The missile previously helped launch the NROL-85 and NROL-87 missions for the US National Reconnaissance Office, the German government’s Sarah-1 radar satellite, and another set of Starlink.

As the first stage of Falcon 9 approaches to land tonight, the upper stage will continue to make its way into orbit. 52 Starlink satellites are scheduled to be deployed 62 minutes after liftoff.

Starlink is a massive, growing building of SpaceX that broadcasts internet service to customers all over the world. SpaceX has already lifted nearly 3,400 Starlink satellites so far and plans to orbit much more: The company has permission to launch 12,000 spacecraft and has applied for permission for up to 30,000 satellites on top of that.

Tonight’s launch will be SpaceX’s 44th orbital mission in 2022. And that number will continue to increase this week; Elon Musk plans to launch Crew Astronauts Mission 5 NASA on Wednesday (October 5) and two commercial communications satellites on Thursday (October 6).