October 4, 2022

Watch SpaceX launch 52 more Starlink satellites on October 4

Cheryl Riley October 4, 2022 2 min read

October 4th update: SpaceX stopped launching 52 Starlink satellites on October 3 to allow more time for pre-checkouts, the company Advertise on Twitter (Opens in a new tab) Monday evening. The mission will now take off from Vandenberg Space Force Base Today (October 4) 7:48 PM EST (4:48 PM PDT / 2348 GMT), unless the company’s Crew-5 astronaut mission does not take off as planned on Wednesday (October 5); In this case, SpaceX will Opting out of launching Starlink again (Opens in a new tab) To focus on Crew-5.

SpaceX will launch an additional 52 Starlink Internet satellites into orbit tonight (October 3), and you can watch the launch live.

