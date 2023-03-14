March 15, 2023

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Watch SpaceX launch a Dragon cargo ship to a space station on March 14

Cheryl Riley March 14, 2023 3 min read

SpaceX is set to launch its latest cargo mission to the International Space Station (ISS) on Tuesday (March 14), provided Mother Nature cooperates.

NASA and SpaceX conducted a launch readiness review (LRR) on Monday (March 13) for the company’s CRS-27 resupply flight, which will send its robotic Dragon capsule to the lab orbiting a Falcon 9 rocket.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

The James Webb Space Telescope is about to go supernova

March 15, 2023 Cheryl Riley
3 min read

A sea monster from the age of dinosaurs is found on a remote arctic island

March 14, 2023 Cheryl Riley
3 min read

Elon Musk Hints Starship Rocket May Explode On First Orbital Launch, Predicts 50% Chance Of Success And ‘Excitement Guaranteed’

March 14, 2023 Cheryl Riley

You may have missed

3 min read

Shazam! Wrath of the Gods Sees $85M Worldwide Opening: Box Office – Deadline

March 15, 2023 Roxanne Bacchus
3 min read

The James Webb Space Telescope is about to go supernova

March 15, 2023 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

Panthers and Andy Dalton agree to a two-year, $10 million deal

March 15, 2023 Joy Love
3 min read

A series of pixel anomaly update

March 15, 2023 Len Houle