May 6, 2022

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Watch SpaceX launch a Falcon 9 rocket on Friday's 12th flight

Watch SpaceX launch a Falcon 9 rocket on Friday’s 12th flight

Cheryl Riley May 6, 2022 2 min read

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket will fly on its record-breaking 12th space mission on Friday (May 6), and you can watch the event live.

two stages Falcon 9 It topped with 53 SpaceX’s Starlink internet satellites and is scheduled to launch from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Friday at 5:42 a.m. EDT (0942 GMT). Watch it here on Space.com when the time is right, courtesy of SpaceX, or directly through the company.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

A huge amount of water has been discovered hidden under Antarctica

May 6, 2022 Cheryl Riley
4 min read

Hear What A Black Hole Looks Like – NASA’s New Black Hole Sound With Remix

May 5, 2022 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

A piece of the Boeing Starliner plane fell as it headed toward the launch pad

May 5, 2022 Cheryl Riley

You may have missed

2 min read

Taylor Swift Shares New ‘This Love (Taylor Version)’: Listen

May 6, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
2 min read

Watch SpaceX launch a Falcon 9 rocket on Friday’s 12th flight

May 6, 2022 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

Coach Pete Carroll says he doesn’t see the Seattle Seahawks trading in QB before the start of the 2022 season

May 6, 2022 Joy Love
2 min read

Microsoft and VW team up to bring augmented reality into cars — not just your car

May 6, 2022 Len Houle