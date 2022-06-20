Watch the final pre-launch test of the Artemis lunar rocket

The fourth attempt for the final pre-launch test began on Saturday, and refueling of the rocket is expected to begin on Monday morning.

The critical test, known as the rehearsal, simulates each launch stage without the rocket leaving the launch pad at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

This process includes loading ultra-cooled propellants, performing a complete countdown simulating a launch, resetting the countdown clock, and draining the missile tanks.

The results of training in wet clothes will determine when Artemis I will embark on a mission beyond the Moon and back to Earth. This mission will launch NASA’s Artemis program, which is expected to return humans to the moon and land the first woman and first people of color on the moon by 2025.

Three previous attempts at training in wet clothes in April were unsuccessful, and ended before the rocket was fully loaded with fuel due to various leaks. NASA says these errors have since been corrected. The NASA team rolls a 322-foot (98 m) stack of Artemis I rockets, including the Space Launch System and Orion spacecraft, to the launch pad at Kennedy Space Center in Florida on June 6. Wet rehearsal: what to expect The rehearsal began at 5 p.m. ET on Saturday with a “Call to Stations” — when all teams associated with the mission arrive at their consoles and report that they are ready to begin testing and a two-day countdown begins. Preparations over the weekend will see the Artemis team begin loading propellant into the rocket’s core and upper stages. There is currently a live view of the missile in operation NASA website with intermittent comment. The mission management team chief gave “go” to start the refueling, but the team is waiting for the launch manager to formally decide when to start. See also Extraterrestrial stone could be the first evidence on Earth of a supernova explosion Ia The tank is currently suspended due to an identified issue with the back-up supply of gaseous nitrogen. The launch team has already replaced the valve that was causing the problem. The suspension can last up to 90 minutes. A two-hour testing window will begin later Monday, with Artemis targeting the first countdown at 2:40 p.m. ET. First, team members It will count down to 33 seconds before launch, then stop the cycle. The clock will be reset; Then the countdown will resume again and last until about 10 seconds before the launch occurs. According to an update on the NASA website, “During testing, the team may maintain the countdown as necessary to check conditions before resuming the countdown, or extend beyond the test window, if necessary and resources permit.” Previous attempts at wet-weather training have already completed many goals to prepare the rocket for launch, Charlie Blackwell-Thompson, Artemis launch manager for NASA’s Earth Exploration Systems Program, said during a press conference Wednesday. “Hopefully we can finish it this time and finish the cryogenic loadings along with the final count,” she said. “Our team is ready to go, and we look forward to returning to this test.” The mission team is looking for potential launch windows to send Artemis I on its journey to the moon in late summer: from August 23 to August 29, and from September 2 to September 6. and beyond Once the Artemis rocket group completes its rehearsal, it will return to the Space Center Vehicle Assembly Building to wait for launch day. See also NASA spotted a record, a huge comet heading towards Earth There is a long history behind the grueling testing of new systems before launch, and the Artemis team faces experiences similar to those of the Apollo and shuttle era teams, including multiple test attempts and delays. “Not a single person on the team abdicates the responsibility we have to manage ourselves and our contractors and deliver, and deliver, the means that meet these flight test objectives for (Artemis I), and meet those of Artemis I,” said Jim Frey, associate administrator for NASA’s Exploration Systems Development Mission Directorate, During the press conference held last week.

