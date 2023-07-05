July 5, 2023

Watch the last time the powerful Ariane 5 rocket was launched in Europe on July 5 after delays

Cheryl Riley July 5, 2023 2 min read

Europe’s workhorse, the Ariane 5 rocket, will launch for the last time on Wednesday (July 5), and you can watch the historic launch live.

An Ariane 5 is scheduled to fly off from the European Spaceport in Kourou, French Guiana today, during a 95-minute window that opens in 6 p.m. EST (2230 GMT, 7 p.m. local time in Kourou).

