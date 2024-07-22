Watch the Moon meet Saturn, watch shooting stars and discover the Northern Crown this week.

July 23, 2024

Cheryl Riley July 22, 2024 5 min read

From a close encounter between Saturn and the Moon to the southern Delta Aquarius and a good view of the northern crown, there’s plenty to see this week (July 22 to July 28) with just your naked eye.

good telescope Or a pair of binoculars It will help you see some faint objects in the night sky, but the naked eye is enough to know that. stars And HoroscopesHe watches the moonexpertise meteor shower We see Satellites Soar through the night sky.

