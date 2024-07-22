Watch the Moon meet Saturn, watch shooting stars and discover the Northern Crown this week.

From a close encounter between Saturn and the Moon to the southern Delta Aquarius and a good view of the northern crown, there’s plenty to see this week (July 22 to July 28) with just your naked eye.

good telescope Or a pair of binoculars It will help you see some faint objects in the night sky, but the naked eye is enough to know that. stars And Horoscopes He watches the moon expertise meteor shower We see Satellites Soar through the night sky.

Here’s what you can see in the night sky this week without any equipment. All you need to enjoy it is curiosity, patience and good weather.

Stargazing Goals for This Week

Monday, July 22 – Mercury (after sunset)

After sunset on Monday evening, July 22, Mercury (orbit shown in red) will be at its widest distance of 26.9 degrees east of the Sun, and its maximum visibility for its current apparition. (Photo credit: Chris Vaughan/Starry Night)

since Mercury This planet orbits very close to the Sun, and is usually hidden in its glare. However, it can sometimes be seen briefly, just before sunrise or after sunset. The latter occurs tonight when it reaches its “greatest eastern elongation,” appearing 27 degrees east of the equator. the sun As we have seen from Land .

Look west just after sunset to see a red dot just above the horizon. It will be about 14 degrees from the sun and rise at Magnitude +0.5. Directly above it will be the star Heart of Leo, magnitude +2.3, in Leo, while closer to the horizon will be Venus which shines brighter at magnitude -3.9, but will likely be difficult to see in the haze of the horizon.

Tuesday, July 23 – Bright Moon Rises with Saturn (Overnight)

When the bright waning gibbous Moon rises in the east late Tuesday evening in the Americas, Saturn’s yellow dot will shine about a fist’s diameter to its lower left (or 10 degrees to the celestial east). (Photo credit: Chris Vaughan/Starry Night)

The waning gibbous moon will appear around midnight in the east-southeast along with Saturn Saturn will appear in the sky at +0.8 degrees. Both will remain visible for the rest of the night, then fade into the west as dawn breaks. You won’t see Saturn’s rings with your eyes alone — you’ll need a telescope for that — but its yellowish disk will be easy to spot.

Wednesday, July 24 – Bright Moon Occultates Saturn (Overnight)

Because the Moon is relatively close to Earth, its apparent position against the backdrop of stars and planets will vary depending on where you are. From North America and Europe, the waning gibbous Moon will again be close to Saturn tonight, rising after midnight. However, from a path across Asia and Africa, the Moon will appear to eclipse Saturn, hiding it from view for a few hours.

Thursday, July 25 – Venus, Mercury, and Heart Star (after sunset)

Look for Venus, Mercury, and the star Heart in the west just after sunset. (Photo credit: Jose A. Bernat Bassetti/Getty Images)

Look west-northwest just after sunset, and you might see Venus at magnitude +3.9 disappearing over the horizon, though higher in the sky than it was on Monday. A little to the left and higher in the sky will be Mercury, with the star Antares at magnitude +1.4 above it. Mercury will shine at a relatively bright +0.6 magnitude, disappearing into the Sun’s glare over the next few evenings as Venus rises.

Friday 26th July – Northern Crown (Night)

Corona Borealis, the northern crown, in the northern spring sky (Image credit: Alan Dyer/Stocktrek Images via Getty Images)

This week is the time to find out. Northern Crown (Corona Borealis). Look west after dark, and you will see bright stars. Spotted fish In the constellation Boar. Look up for Vega The brightest star in the constellation Lyra. Between the two stars is a seven-star curve. It’s easiest to find in a dark sky, but it’s quite possible to see it from a city. It’s worth getting to know the northern crown because between now and September, a faint nova star near the curve, called T Coronae Borealis, will partially explode, making it a star visible to the naked eye for a short time. This happens every 80 years.

Saturday, July 27 – Last Quarter Moon (Night)

The moon will complete three-quarters of its orbit around Earth, as measured from the previous new moon, on Sunday, July 28 at 02:52 GMT, which turns into Saturday at 10:52 p.m. EST or 7:52 p.m. PT. (Photo credit: Chris Vaughan/Starry Night)

Look east-northeast at midnight, and you will see the waning gibbous moon rising. It has been a week since Full Moon And a week of new Moon This means that the sky is now partially illuminated. As well as being a beautiful sight, it means that the night sky is free of moonlight in the early evening. This should make next week perfect for stargazing with the naked eye before bed.

Sunday, July 28 – Southern Aquarian Meteor Shower (Night)

Meteor showers make an ideal night sky target for anyone hoping to catch a glimpse of something unusual. (Image credit: zhengshun tang via Getty Images)

There is always some uncertainty about when the annual Delta Southern meteor shower will peak. It is active from mid-July through late August, but because there is such a broad peak, there is no specific night to stay up late to look up. Looking around midnight tonight through Tuesday, July 30 will give you a good chance of seeing some shooting stars But it may be faint. The view will be best in the Southern Hemisphere and southern latitudes of the Northern Hemisphere, where Aquarius He is at his highest in the sky.

