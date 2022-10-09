October 10, 2022

Watch this fully playable classic running game at 60fps

Len Houle October 10, 2022

Since the dawn of history (give or take a few years), mankind has challenged itself to get the classic 1993 ID Software version the death It works on the most unusual and impractical hardware and software: refrigerators, calculators, pregnancy tests, etc. Once upon a time, someone got it the death to run inside the death. Today, YouTuber Samperson (Sam Chiet) showed that he’s done just that the death It works in Notepad At 60 frames per second. Yes, this is the basic Notepad text editor that comes pre-installed in every Windows computer, but it uses its text to recreate the visual elements of the death.

Samperson insists that the screenshots in the clip below aren’t sped up, Notepad.exe code hasn’t been modified at all, and that’s really operable and not a hoax. planning to release notepad the death For the public in the next couple of days, if you want to experience the black and white carnage for yourself.

If you’re looking for a technical explanation of how Samperson gets this job to work, I’m really not the guy for the job. But Notepad appears to be used simply as the equivalent of a TV screen, while other programs do all the real work of running the game and translating its visuals into an understandable text visualization for Notepad display. However, it’s another fun way the death Achieve a strange and bizarre immortality, maybe you can shoot it if you play eternal torment until death.

