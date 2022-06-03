The Russian Foreign Ministry criticized Germany’s “re-militarization”, which is a thin indication of the Nazi era.

In Germany, the government and the conservative opposition reached an agreement in late May to violate the budgetary provisions of the national constitution to release 100 billion euros to modernize German forces in the face of the Russian threat. “We take this to further confirm that Berlin has taken the path of further militarization. We know how it will end“Russia’s diplomatic spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has resigned.

It refers to the re-arming of Germany by the Nazis in the 1930s, followed by the outbreak of World War II (1939-1945) by dictator Adolf Hitler. The release of 100 billion euros to the National Army is creating a major reversal for Germany, which in recent years has been dragging its feet in this area in line with NATO commitments, which continues to draw the wrath of the United States.

Germany, since the end of the Cold War, has significantly reduced the size of its military from about 500,000 when it was reunited in 1990 to just 200,000 today. In addition, military officials often complain that their warplanes, warships or tanks malfunction. The Russian invasion of Ukraine served as an electric shock to the country, which has been mired in pacifism since the Nazi terror.