“We shall win,” declares Volodymyr Zelensky after two years of conflict

“We Shall Win”Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced in a video on Saturday, February 24. “We are fighting for this. It's 730 days of our life. We will win on the best day of our life.”, he launched from Gostomel military airfield near Kew, and the scene of a major battle with the Russians in the first days of the invasion. Ukraine's president was joined by Western leaders to mark the second anniversary of the Russian invasion. Follow our live stream.

Emmanuel Macron reaffirmed his support for Ukraine. The head of state warned Vladimir Putin that it was not necessary “doesn't count” on a “The Fatigue of Europeans”. “Two years of war. Battered and wounded, but still standing. Ukraine is fighting for itself, for its ideals, for our Europe. Our commitment to it will not weaken.”Emmanuel Macron wrote on the social network “President Putin's goal of dominating Ukraine has not changed, and there is no sign that he is preparing for peace. But we must not lose hope.” NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said.

Moscow vows to “retaliate” against Western sanctions. Dmitry Medvedev, number two on the Russian Security Council, vowed that Russia would retaliate against new Western sanctions announced by Joe Biden on the second anniversary of the Russian offensive against Ukraine and the death of adversary Alexei Navalny. At the same time, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu visited his troops in Ukraine. “Today, in terms of the balance of power, the advantage is on our side” He promised the Russian soldiers.

Justin Trudeau and Georgia Meloni have visited Kew. The Canadian Prime Minister arrived in the capital of Ukraine. “Allies are coming to Kyiv”, a spokesperson for Ukrainian Railways wrote on Facebook, posting a photo of Justin Trudeau and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen exiting a train at Kiev station. The head of the Italian government, Giorgia Meloni, arrived in Kyiv on Saturday on a surprise visit to co-chair a virtual meeting of the G7 with Volodymyr Zelensky.

Arrested near the Kremlin. Russian police arrested at least two on Saturday as wives of Russian soldiers mobilized from Ukraine gathered to demand their return, the Rus.news website and the SOTA Telegram channel reported. Every Saturday, military wives lay flowers at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, a symbolic act near the Kremlin, to return from the front.