BALTIMORE – So far it has been eye candy from the sky: a vastness of black space teeming with incomprehensibly distant, incomprehensible blobs of light. Ghostly images of Neptune, Jupiter, and other neighbors we already thought we knew. Nebulae and galaxies seen by the penetrating infrared eyes of the James Webb Space Telescope.

The telescope, named after James Webb, director of NASA during the boost for the Apollo moon landings, is a joint project of NASA, the European Space Agency and the Canadian Space Agency. It launched at Christmas a year ago – after two decades of trouble and $10 billion – then mission to observe the universe In wavelengths that the human eye cannot see. With a 21-foot-wide primary mirror, Webb is seven times more powerful than its predecessor, the Hubble Space Telescope. Depending on the calculation method, one hour of observing time on the telescope can cost NASA $19,000 or more.

But neither NASA nor astronomers paid all that money and political capital just for the beautiful pictures — and no one is complaining.

“The first images were just the beginning,” said Nancy Levinson, interim director of the Space Telescope Science Institute, which manages both Webb and Hubble. “More is needed to turn it into real science.”