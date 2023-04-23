Weekend weather and Monday May 1: Still unsettled

High pressures from Spain will be fueled by disturbances from the British Isles. As a result, the risk of rainfall may concern a very large number of regions.

May 1 weekend and Monday are placed under the sign of rain

Saturday, the weather may be threatening in most parts of the country and there is a risk of rain, which will take a stormy character locally. Temperatures will average 3 degrees Celsius above normal, 7 to 13 degrees Celsius in the morning and 19 to 23 degrees Celsius in the afternoon from north to south due to southwesterly winds.

Sunday, Due to the easterly direction of the wind, conditions may develop towards cold from the north. In the south, the situation will be uneventful with stormy rains at times

Monday, May 1, Labor Day and Lily of the Valley will be temporarily unsettled from the south to the east of the country, while the weather will remain calm in the north and west. Temperatures will show above-average values ​​in the southwest, slightly lower north of the Seine.

Note that this is a first trend Reliability is even lower Over the weekend and next Monday May 1, due to the difficulty of the models in understanding the behavior of an anticyclone over Spain, it will rise towards France and reduce the risk of rain.