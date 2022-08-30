August 31, 2022

Weird Al' Yankovic And Madonna Make Trailer For An Upcoming Autobiography

Roxanne Bacchus August 30, 2022 2 min read

Daniel Radcliffe He reconciled with Evan Rachel Wood, as the two portray “Weird Al” Yankovic and Madonna in a recently released trailer for an upcoming biopic.

Stranger: The Yankovic Story. The songwriter’s rise to fame highlights the parody, including his meeting with Madonna. Radcliffe’s look for the movie includes Weird Al’s curly locks and mustache. Wood’s look as Madonna includes her sexy blonde hair and dark eye makeup.

The trailer shows the “Like A Virgin” singer arriving at Weird Al’s house to ask him to parody one of her songs.

The trailer then cuts the introduction session between the two.

Daniel Radcliffe portraying “Stranger Al” Jankovi?, left.
(Getty Images / The Roku Original)

Evan Rachel Wood portrays Madonna.

(Original Roku)

‘Harry Potter’ star Daniel Radlevlev reveals why he didn’t get on social media

All I wanted was to invent new lyrics for an already existing song,” Radcliffe, playing Jankovi?, says in the trailer as he talks about his creative process. I’m sick of everyone thinking I’m some kind of joke. “

Radcliffe was chosen by Jankovi? Same for biography. The “Harry Potter” star revealed that a silly moment in 2010 led him to land the role.

He said during his appearance on “The Tonight” when I first spoke to Al, I was very flattered at the idea that you’d pick me to play you, but like, why me? Show with Jimmy Fallon.”

Daniel Radcliffe has been selected by Weird Al for the biography.

(Susie Pratt/Getty Images for Turner)

Radcliffe recalls, “I sang The Elements next to Colin Farrell and a very confused Rihanna, which I think was like, ‘Who is this kid and why is he singing All the Elements?'” “I think Al saw that and was like, ‘Maybe this guy understands it.’ And so he chose me.”

Radcliffe also defends meeting Jankovi? and the opportunity to work with him for the film.

It’s the best,” Radcliffe said during an interview with Good Morning America.

The biopic will premiere on Roku Channel on November 4.

(Kevin Winter via Getty Images)

“I know everyone says this about him, but it’s so nice to meet someone you look up to and get to know them as a hero to so many people, and you make them kind, funny, and nice. Now I can go to my own serious. He says I took accordion lessons with Weird Al.”

Stranger: The Yankovic’s Story will premiere on November 4 on Roku.

