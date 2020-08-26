Well-known Grocery store Chain Introducing New Extended Island Retail store

A well-liked supermarket chain is opening a new keep on Lengthy Island.

The new Aldi location, in North Babylon at 1251 Deer Park Ave., will open up its doorways to shoppers on Thursday, Aug. 27.

It is really the eighth Aldi on Very long Island and 2nd to open up this calendar year. A industry in Valley Stream opened in February on Dawn Highway (Route 27).

Now, Aldi will have 7 spots in Suffolk County, with other storefronts in Bay Shore, Lake Grove, Lindenhurst, Patchogue, Riverhead and Selden.

The supermarket, headquartered in Germany, has much more than 2,000 merchants through the place, and aims to open approximately 100 much more by year’s conclusion.

By the stop of 2022, the chain plans to have at least 2,500 places in the United States.

“Long Island is an important sector for us, and we are very pleased to be opening our next new retail store this 12 months,” Chris Daniels, South Windsor division vice president for Aldi U.S., reported in a assertion. “Opening new stores and giving even a lot more prospects accessibility to healthier, low-price groceries has often been one of our top priorities, and it is a lot more crucial now than at any time ahead of.

“While foods fees are soaring across the nation, our Extensive Island outlets provide prices that are drastically reduce than the competition.”

This retail store, like other Aldi areas, will have about 12,000 square ft of retail space.

