‘We’re about to go into the ocean’: Passengers on a flight to Florida were told to prepare for a possible water landing

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Passengers on a Florida-bound flight were left in fear after they were told to wear life jackets in anticipation of a possible “emergency water landing” due to a suspected mechanical issue on Sunday.

The accident occurred during Spirit Airlines Flight 270 from Montego Bay to Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

Spokesman for the soul He told NBC affiliate WTVJ The plane “experienced a suspected mechanical problem” and returned to Montego Bay, Jamaica, “out of an abundance of caution.” However, passengers said the experience was painful.

Cellphone video obtained by WTVJ shows passengers wearing yellow life jackets and grabbing seats before a collective gasp is heard.

The passengers remained in the air for about 10 minutes when the pilot asked more than 200 people on board to put on life jackets and prepare to land on the water.

“He told us exactly that we needed to make an emergency landing on the water, and at that point, fear crept into my bones. Everyone on the plane panicked,” passenger Will Smith told WTVJ. “When I looked out the window, all I saw was blue.” So I think this is real. We’re about to go to the ocean. I’m saying my prayers for death at this point, seriously. It was that painful. I thought I wouldn’t be able to do it.

Shancy Faison, who was traveling with her husband, said she had a moment of panic after she did not open her life jacket.

“They didn’t determine what was wrong,” she said. “We were coming back, going back to the island, to the airport. Then shortly after, I would say 10 to 15 minutes after landing before we arrived, he made an announcement saying we were going to make an emergency landing on the water. That’s when everyone freaked out. It was just chaotic.” Everyone started grabbing their emergency jackets under their seats. We saw the flight attendants running back and forth on the plane. Some were saying put our jackets on, and then I reached down to try to retrieve my water jacket The one the jacket was inside was not opened.

Despite the chaotic flight, the plane landed safely and guests were able to disembark. No injuries were reported.

“Safety is our top priority, and the aircraft will be thoroughly evaluated by our maintenance team,” Spirit said in a statement to WTVJ. “We apologize to our guests for any inconvenience, and we have arranged a new aircraft to complete the flight to Fort Lauderdale.”