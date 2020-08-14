West Bees Grocery store denies promises worker tested COVID-19 positive

West Bees Supermarket has resolved a rumour that an employee has tested favourable for COVID-19.

In a Fb publish, the firm mentioned the information and facts was phony.

“Contrary to a rumour getting circulated on WhatsApp, at the time of this article NO Westbees Grocery store staff members have examined favourable for Covid-19 and we are in truth open up for business at our both equally spots.”

It included that protection steps to stem the distribute of the novel coronavirus, are ongoing.

“We will continue to comply with sanitization procedures as instructed by OSHA and the appropriate wellness authorities, eg.required hand sanitisation for anyone moving into the premises, obligatory mask plan, sanitisation of carts, bi-weekly biotech sanitisation spraying and many others.”

