What a weather delay at the Indy 500 could mean for NASCAR racer Kyle Larson

INDIANAPOLIS — Looks like Mother Nature isn’t a fan of racing.

The 108th running of the Indianapolis 500 was postponed due to inclement weather, with track officials opting to clear the grandstands about an hour before heavy rain and lightning hit the track.

Pre-race entertainment was temporarily halted and the “Snake Pit” – a dance concert in the stadium that attracts up to 30,000 people – was halted to give fans enough time to return to their cars or seek shelter at the racetrack.

The green flag was originally set to wave at 12:45 p.m

The delay also means that NASCAR star Kyle Larson, who was scheduled to become the fifth driver to attempt the “double” by racing in both Indy and NASCAR’s Coca-Cola 600 on the same day, is in a tough spot. Larson is essentially choosing between the Indy 500 (where he qualified fifth) and his day job in NASCAR.

The plan right now is for Larson to stay in Indianapolis and race in the Indianapolis 500 and miss the start of Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

But as Larson’s Hendrick Motorsports members confirmed Sunday, just moments after Larson’s decision was announced, the situation is fluid. It could change again if rain falls more heavily at the Indianapolis 500, confirmed Justin Allgaier, Larson’s backup driver who is scheduled to start NASCAR’s longest race.

“If they get another weather storm there (in Indianapolis), I see it getting here a lot faster,” Allgaier said. The athlete And Fox Sports. “This whole situation is really fluid.”

If Larson is late arriving in Charlotte for the start of the Coca-Cola 600, Allgaier will start the race. Whether he finishes the race is a different question.

If Larson arrived at the track while the race was still in progress, Allgaier indicated that Larson would at some point relieve him as driver of the No. 5 car. Allgaier would remain the driver of record and wherever Larson finished would be credited to Allgaier.

“At any point, no matter what happens, if Kyle gets here with 10 (laps) to go or if he gets here on lap 10, we will make the switch,” Allgaier said. “If Kyle can get here in time for any type of green flag procedure in this car, he will do it.”

(Photo: Justin Casterline/Getty Images)