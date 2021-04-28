What can we do after getting the Govt vaccine? Experts say clear guidance is needed – Sillywalk progress

Canada’s COVID-19 vaccine release reaches hundreds of thousands of people a day, bringing the country back to normal.

But experts say do not expect everyday life to change too soon.

While vaccines have shown exceptional efficacy after a single dose, public health officials are still urging people to engage in safety measures regardless of vaccine status.

While many provinces are struggling with high levels of community outreach and two-thirds of the population is still unknown, most experts agree that it is too early to change the guidelines for vaccinated individuals.

But that doesn’t mean we can’t start making our next steps.

“If you get your first dose, it’s reasonable to think a month later: Can I see my grandchildren? Especially if you’m 85 and have not seen them in a year,” said Dr. Sumon Emperor, an epidemiologist in Ont, Mississauga.

While the emperor says this is not the time to give full concessions to somewhat vaccinated Canadians, he worries about what will happen if people get tired of official guidance.

Some will assemble regardless, “so having a structure of safe ones will help.”

In some homes where only one member has been vaccinated, chaos has already occurred.

Toronto educator Jess Frias received her first dose 10 days ago, but her husband is still waiting for her jab. Although the vaccine gave Frias “peace of mind,” she did not realize it was socializing until her friends and family received their footage.

Still, she wants to know what she allows and what she does not allow.

“It would be nice to give people some guidance, and I think it would be an incentive for some (to get vaccinated),” he says. “I know there are people like this: ‘Why should I get vaccinated now? It doesn’t change anything.'”

The U.S.-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday released an updated guideline for non-vaccinated and unprotected individuals that is complete with color-coded graphic displays that are safe for any group – such as those who walk outside – and still need the full range of vaccine requirements, regardless of the need for the mask. Like attending.

Samantha Yammin, a neuroscientist and science spokeswoman, says things are different in Canada, where the second dose of two-dose vaccines is delayed by up to four months.

Yammine says spreading the limited vaccine supply will give more people partial protection – but this means fewer vaccinated people than our southern neighbors.

Studies show that the first dose provides 80 percent protection against acute COVID disease and death within a month of receiving the shot.

Yammin says protecting the majority of the population with a single dose will “get us out of crisis mode” and reduce the pressure on hospitals.

But he says restrictions are unlikely to be raised until more people have their second level, which pushes 90 percent past security.

“I think Canadians are going to be very frustrated for the next few months,” Yummin says. “We all had to be very patient, this was a very difficult year, but we are very close to the end.

“Our first dose, it will help end this third wave and avoid future waves.… (But) the positive parts come, we may start to hang out again in the usual way, it may take longer.”

Dr. Theresa Tom, Canada’s chief public health officer, said Friday that if 75 percent of Canadians had the first dose and 20 percent had a second dose within it, deregulation could begin this summer.

Yammin expects clear guidelines from public health spokespersons to come soon, especially on family events such as Mother’s Day and Father’s Day approach.

Although some Canadians think it is safe to see vaccinated parents, he says the risk is greater when COVID is widely circulated in the community.

“It’s very effective with the first dose, it’s amazing, but you can still get COVID with symptoms, you can still send it,” says Yammin. “So we’m not out of the woods yet.”

Dr. Linora Choxinger, an epidemiologist at the University of Alberta, says she has no problem waiting for definitive guidance on what vaccinated people can and cannot do.

While some studies claim that vaccines reduce the chances of spreading the virus, “there is still a lot of good evidence in that arena,” says Sauxinger.

He expects this to be the main reason why public health officials insist on caution. But having the same rules for everyone promotes “social cohesion.” It recognizes the imbalance of the rollout, where some who qualify for a vaccine are still unable to get one.

“If vaccinated people get a card out of jail for meetings and masks and everything in public life, it is really unfair for those who have no chance to be vaccinated,” he says.

Kelly Grindrod, an associate professor at the University of Waterloo School of Pharmacy, says that now that more than 11 million people have been partially vaccinated, it may be time for some similarities in “interim counseling between these stages.”

He expects that until the social outbreak is reduced, it will still include concealment, control of contacts and proper exclusion of those who have been vaccinated.

Grindrod, who helps run a vaccination clinic in Waterloo, says we can speed up the process by getting the first vaccine available to us.

“If you can get your first dose now and your second dose in the summer, it dramatically increases our chances of having fewer restrictions.”

Melissa Gotto Juber, The Canadian Press

