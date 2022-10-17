Face off against Ike Barinholtz, Simu Liu and Iliza Shlesinger in the first semi-finals of the Celebrity Danger!, Sunday. While the charity match was friendly and full of laughter, there were some awkward moments, starting with a question about race.

The clue was: “October is the month of history for this Asian American ethnic group that includes Olivia Rodrigo and Jo Coy.”

Barinholtz replied, “Who are the Filipinos?”

While host Mayim Bialik gave the money to Barinholtz, his answer didn’t go well with Leo.

“What do you mean,” Liu asked, “Who are the Filipinos?” “What do you mean by that, Ike?”

“Oh my God, that’s not what I meant,” Barinholtz stuttered. “You have to answer in the form of a question.”

Liu quote: “What?” He implied that the determinant word “what” should be replaced with “who”.

Liu turned to the other contestant Elisa Schlesinger and asked, “Did you hear it? I heard it.”

The most common social reaction from viewers was positive, with most people seeing it as just cute ribbing and laughter. However, Leo was playing for the charity Stop AAPI Hate. He stated that as an Asian, he is “very passionate” about eliminating racism.

Some AAPI viewers appreciated Liu’s attitude, even if it was in a comedic way. He also managed to raise an additional $50,000 donation to his charity and get some laughs along the way.

Laughters continued to erupt, as the celebrity was asked later in the game, “This battery amulet that’s been going on since the late ’80s got into the Oxford English Dictionary to mean a constant thing or person.”

Who is the Duracell rabbit? Comedian Elisa Schlesinger responded.

The correct answer was Energizer Builder. Schlesinger was so upset by her response that she wouldn’t let it pass.

Duracell? I wondered. “Duracil rabbit? Am I from Mars? Who said “Duracil” in the last decade?”

And just like Energizer Bunny, Shelesinger reacted…and kept…and going, even when everyone else was ready to move on.

“Oh! I need brain surgery!” Schlesinger exclaimed before Mayme could give the following clue to his “brain surgeon’s terminology!”

Celebrity Danger! It airs Sundays at 8 p.m. on ABC.

