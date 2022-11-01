What does the end of Yeezy mean for the Sneakerverse?

Yeezys disappear. From shelves – and websites – adidas. Gone from Foot Locker. It is no longer on display at Christie’s headquarters in New York, where in early October the Nike Air Yeezy 1 prototypes that were auctioned in 2021 for $1.8 million in the state were awaiting Another sale. (Cancelled) Like Kanye West Corporate partnerships evaporated In the wake of Two weeks of anti-Semitic and anti-black statementsHis products, especially his shoes, also seemed to have disappeared from view.
However, on the StockX, Stadium Goods, and GOAT resale websites, where sneakers are traded as merchandise and collectibles, hundreds of pairs can still be found. And in the Discord and Reddit chat rooms where sneaker fans gather, debate rages over what exactly Ye’s fall, as Mr.Alternative Asset Classor an investment that is not in stocks or bonds, by Cowen Equity Research in 2019.
There are people like Christopher George, founder of the “cooking group” House of Carts (a chef group is a group that shares and monitors information about sales and resales), who told him on the day the adidas ad was released to 1,500 members, “If you own a lot of Yeezys I will look 100 percent for an exit plan.”
Then there are people like Andre Ljustina, founder of the athletic shoe and streetwear website Project Blitz, who believes that the end of the Adidas Yeezy partnership will make the shoes more collectible, and that “when the smoke goes away, their value goes up.”
The result of these mixed messages is “rampant speculation,” said Mbeimoh Gogomo, CEO of Tradeblock, a sneaker trading platform with more than 200,000 users. The number of Yeezy deals on the site is up 40 percent from last Monday to Wednesday versus the previous three days (adidas announced it was cutting ties on Tuesday).
The controversy is not just about the social currency associated with sneakers, but the market that Quinn predicted would be accessible $30 billion globally By 2030, that was Museum exhibitions And the documentaries Dedicated to its evolution, powered by twin engines Nike’s Air Jordans and Adidas’ Yeezys, Jordan Geller, founder of ShoeZeum and 2012 Guinness World Records holder for largest collection of sneakers, said.
If one of these engines fails, what happens next? Mr Geller said it was an “unprecedented” situation.
Moving the sports shoe market
To understand why the fall of Yeezy moved the entire sneaker market, you first need to understand how sneakers gain their value. As with any collectible market, such as art or jewelry, the value of an item depends in large part on rarity. But when it comes to sneakers, nostalgia and the cultural capital attached to its creator also play a role.
While kicks have always had their own subcultural semiology (it made it to Converse All-Star in 1917), it was the emergence of Michael Jordan and Air Jordan in the mid-1980s, along with the rise of hip-hop, that propelled them to the heart of the popular conversation and identity. Fans dreamed of being in his place – and then they could be. They remembered when they saw Mr. Jordan playing in the shoe. Jordan drops became so popular, it sparked riots in 2014.
More about Kanye West
Kanye West, the rapper and fashion designer who now goes by Yi’s side, has been at the center of many controversies.
While other brands and collaborations have had their moments, Ye joined Adidas in 2013 after a fallout with Nike as a real competitor began to emerge. Until then, said Mr. George, “nothing came close.”
“Before that, Adidas was not relevant,” Geller agreed. “They weren’t very popular with collectors. But when they signed up with Kanye, they immediately got street cred and became significant.”
Instead of putting his cool on the sport, Ye established it in his music, opening up a whole path of communication with the consumer. “he is rich “Yeezy jumped over Jumpman, and he did,” said Mr. George. She saw his shoes on stage, which sparked anticipation, made it news, and associated it with an experience.
“I changed everything,” said the master to Justina. “Adidas started getting energy from Nike.”
in 2018, paper Moritz Lutz and Peter Bug of the University of Reutlingen in Germany found that Nike, Air Jordan and Adidas account for 98 percent of total revenue in the global sneaker resale market. And when it comes to the Adidas stake, said Mr. Ljustina of Project Blitz, most of that is the Yeezys.
But according to Jerome Sapp, CEO of Rares, the micro-investment firm that bought the Yeezy prototype in 2021 for $1.8 million—and that was intended to allow its investors to cash in through the now-cancelled sale at Christie’s—when for Adidas-made Yeezys, There is “a fundamental difference between the Jordan brand and the Yeezy brand, and the Yeezy brand is not about rarity.”
For the most part, people buy Yeezys to wear, he said. They buy Jordans to store and collect.
“There are only three or four types of Yeezys you might buy to stick with,” said Mr. Sapp, checking the name of the Air Yeezy 2 SP Red Octobers, the last shoe Ye made with Nike, as a prime example. Mr. Ljustina also said that the majority of Yeezys sold at a much lower price than Jordan – at prices closer to the original retail price – in part because there were so many of them in circulation. (He also said that what sellers lose is in profit on every shoe they match in size.)
This is important as it explains why Yi’s recent comments may have a negative impact on the resale market. If you buy a shoe to wear, and that shoe becomes associated with a toxic viewpoint, it may associate you with these ideas through association, in the way that wearing a MAGA hat might mean a political view. Florida man, Danny Schiff, went viral for burning $15,000 of Yeezys he owned and Post the video on TikTok in response to Ye. (He said he would auction off his remaining Yeezys and donate the proceeds to charities working to fight anti-Semitism and racism.)
However, Mr. Justina said, Yeezys are very popular among international buyers in Russia, the Middle East and China, who might not care much about what Ye said.
Yeezys future price
When some sneaker owners come up with a situation similar to predicting what would happen to Adidas Yeezy prices, they talk about when Ye Nike left, or when Virgil Abloh and Kobe Bryant died, and the fact that their shoes became instantly collectible.
“It was a completely different era,” Mr. Sapp of Rares said of the Ye/Nike analogy. “Then Yi was at the top of his game, artistically, culturally and as a celebrity. There was no catastrophic hate speech severing that relationship.”
Rosalind Chow, associate professor of organizational behavior at Carnegie Mellon University, said the controversy could make Adidas Yeezys more attractive to collectors — as the shoe symbolizing the downfall of the Ye — although it wasn’t clear “how many collectors.”
On StockX, the online marketplace that tracks the value of Yeezys, sneakers, and other apparel, foam runners And the Boost 700 V2s It oscillates between sharp drops in price and a bounce, if not quite to its original level, then close to it. (StockX did not respond to emails seeking comment.)
Mr. Sapp said he expected people to start dumping their stock, but it was also true that “everything dies. There is clearly no taking back what has been said,” but if you step back from your seat for a while and then apologize, I think a sufficient number of People will forgive him for rebuilding.”
Mr. George said part of the question is what’s going on with Adidas Yeezy stocks that haven’t been released yet. “They keep at least five drops planned this year,” he said, citing colorways and styles that were due to be released, with each release featuring what he suggested would be at least 20,000 to 30,000 pairs. Adidas can flood the market with shoes or simply destroy them. (Gap, for example, has said that it will not release shares of Yeezy Gap at all.)
Plus, since Adidas owns the patents for most Yeezy designs, it can keep releasing the shoes under a different name, even if Ye eventually returns to the sneaker game with a new partner. Mr. George predicts that when it comes to Yeezys, “only a select few will continue to really go up in prices”, particularly “Nike models, the ‘glory years’ version of his shoe history”.
In the short term, no one doubts that this will work for Nike. It also opens the way for a new brand to enter the void. Now speculation has begun about what name it might be. Mr. Justina is waiting to see what happens with Jerry Lorenzo’s Fear of God collaboration with adidas. (Mr. Lorenzo was once part of Yi’s creative circle.)
Mr. George said he believed New Balance was “about to take over the place for Adidas”. Brahm Wachter, head of street fashion and modern collectibles at Sotheby, which originally sold $1.8 million from Yeezys, agreed.
“This is the horse I was going to watch,” he said.
