What does the end of Yeezy mean for the Sneakerverse?

in 2018, paper Moritz Lutz and Peter Bug of the University of Reutlingen in Germany found that Nike, Air Jordan and Adidas account for 98 percent of total revenue in the global sneaker resale market. And when it comes to the Adidas stake, said Mr. Ljustina of Project Blitz, most of that is the Yeezys.

But according to Jerome Sapp, CEO of Rares, the micro-investment firm that bought the Yeezy prototype in 2021 for $1.8 million—and that was intended to allow its investors to cash in through the now-cancelled sale at Christie’s—when for Adidas-made Yeezys, There is “a fundamental difference between the Jordan brand and the Yeezy brand, and the Yeezy brand is not about rarity.”

For the most part, people buy Yeezys to wear, he said. They buy Jordans to store and collect.

“There are only three or four types of Yeezys you might buy to stick with,” said Mr. Sapp, checking the name of the Air Yeezy 2 SP Red Octobers, the last shoe Ye made with Nike, as a prime example. Mr. Ljustina also said that the majority of Yeezys sold at a much lower price than Jordan – at prices closer to the original retail price – in part because there were so many of them in circulation. (He also said that what sellers lose is in profit on every shoe they match in size.)

This is important as it explains why Yi’s recent comments may have a negative impact on the resale market. If you buy a shoe to wear, and that shoe becomes associated with a toxic viewpoint, it may associate you with these ideas through association, in the way that wearing a MAGA hat might mean a political view. Florida man, Danny Schiff, went viral for burning $15,000 of Yeezys he owned and Post the video on TikTok in response to Ye. (He said he would auction off his remaining Yeezys and donate the proceeds to charities working to fight anti-Semitism and racism.)

However, Mr. Justina said, Yeezys are very popular among international buyers in Russia, the Middle East and China, who might not care much about what Ye said.