What Harry and Meghan wanted for coronation ‘wasn’t achieved’

April 19, 2023 | 12:34 p.m

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have finally come to terms with the coronation of Harry’s father, King Charles III: Harry will attend without Meghan.

“It got very personal,” a source said people said.

Markle, 41, will stay at their California home with their two children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet while Harry, 38, attends his dad’s big day solo.

The insider continued: “What they wanted was not achieved.” “But at the end of the day, he’s going to be there to support his father.”

Relations have been strained between the couple and the rest of the royal family since Harry’s controversial memoir Spear became a hit, detailing incidents such as an alleged fight with his brother Prince William, 40, and media manipulation from his father Charles, 74.

The bio also made it clear that there is no love lost between Harry and his stepmother, Camilla. they Netflix The documentary “Harry and Meghan” also highlighted some bad behavior from the royal family.

“Things are tense,” said a source.

But, Charles is said to be “delighted” by Harry’s presence, and may have offered the couple an olive branch.

Harry reportedly did not take an official role in the coronation. However, he may miss his son’s birthday to attend, as Prince Archie’s fourth birthday falls on the same day as the May 6th coronation.

Royal biographer Sally Biddle-Smith told People that throwing a party for Archie gives Markle an “elegant solution” to skipping attendance.

“Meghan wants to be there to support her father-in-law, but at the same time, the scrutiny she receives outweighs the support,” the insider told the outlet.

“It would have been very important if Harry had not attended his father’s coronation, but I am not surprised that Meghan would not attend under the circumstances.”





