September 15, 2022

The gravitational constant can be used to calculate the gravitational pull between two objects. An illustration of the gravitational fields of the Earth and Moon distorting the fabric of space-time.

What is the gravitational constant?

Cheryl Riley September 15, 2022 6 min read

The gravitational constant describes the intrinsic force of gravity, and can be used to calculate the gravitational force between two objects.

Also known as “Big G” or Jthe gravitational constant was first defined by Isaac Newton in his law of universal gravitation formulated in 1680. It is one of the fundamental constants of nature, with a With a value (6.6743 ± 0.00015) x10^–11 m^3 kg^–1 s^–2 (Opens in a new tab).

