What is the white phosphorus that Human Rights Watch accuses Israel of using – Liberation

The NGO condemns the use of these banned munitions by the IDF in Gaza and Lebanon because of the burns they cause in civilian areas.

The allegation came from Human Rights Watch (HRW) on October 12. “Israel used white phosphorus during military operations in Gaza and Lebanon, causing serious and long-term injuries to civilians”, the NGO promises. This material with a characteristic garlic smell ignites when it comes into contact with oxygen, producing a temperature of about 800 degrees Celsius, but also a lot of light and smoke. “White phosphorus causes severe burns and can set houses on fire”HRW continues.

When did Israel use white phosphorus?

According to HRW, Israel used white phosphorus weapons in Lebanon and Gaza on October 10 and 11. Mentions that there is an NGO “Verified Videos (Here And HereEditor’s Note), shows numerous white phosphorus explosions from artillery strikes in the Gaza Strip and two rural areas along the Israeli-Lebanese border, and collects testimony from two people about one of these strikes in Gaza.. The Israeli army replied no “There is currently no knowledge of the use of white phosphorus weapons in Gaza.”.

BREAKING: Israel used white phosphorus in military operations in Gaza and Lebanon, causing civilians to suffer serious and long-term injuries. White phosphorus causes severe burns and can set houses on fire. Its use is illegal in populated areas.https://t.co/TbCVA5Qynp pic.twitter.com/4UKANHTwI2 — Human Rights Watch (@hrw) October 12, 2023

HRW says it collected two telephone testimonies from residents of the al-Mina neighborhood regarding the strike on Gaza. “Both described ongoing airstrikes before seeing explosions in the sky, followed by white streaks heading towards the ground. Both described a strong smell. They estimated the attack to have taken place between 11.30am and 1pm., on October 11, citing HRW. By analyzing their video, the NGO identified the ammunition used as 155mm cannon shells.

Is white phosphorus banned by international conventions?

The use of white phosphorus is restricted by Protocol III of the Convention on Certain Conventional Weapons, which Israel does not recognize. “The use of white phosphorus is illegal and indiscriminate in aerial explosions in populated urban areas, the substance can burn houses and cause considerable harm to civilians.said Lama Faqih, Middle East and North Africa director of Human Rights Watch.

But the text is, in part, ambiguous. “First, Protocol III partially, but not completely, restricts the use of ground-launched incendiary weapons in populated areas, such as the white phosphorus artillery attack in Gaza. Second, the Protocol’s definition of incendiary weapons includes weapons “essentially designed” to set fires and incinerate populations.HRW explains.

However, white phosphorus is often used to create a smoke screen and mark, but also to illuminate a position. However, HRW points out that for these uses, there are other products that are less dangerous to people. Heard it on BFMTV In 2022, military historian Michael Coya sums it up as follows: White phosphorus is a weapon “Authorized” But still “Disgusting”.

Has white phosphorus ever been used?

In March 2022, Ukraine accused Russia of using white phosphorus in its bombings. In 2017, the international coalition used white phosphorus munitions in the Islamic State (IS) Syrian stronghold of Raqqa. In 1996, Papua New Guinea used white phosphorus against freedom fighters on the island of Bougainville.

The IDF already used this type of weapon in Gaza in 2009. In 2013, in response to a petition filed in Israel’s High Court over attacks on Gaza, the Israeli military said it would no longer use white phosphorus in populated areas except in two circumstances, the precise details of which it disclosed only to judges.Human Rights Watch recalls.