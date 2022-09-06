September 6, 2022

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

What Michael Vick said to the Jackson State FC team, Dion Sanders before the inauguration

What Michael Vick said to the Jackson State FC team, Dion Sanders before the inauguration

Joy Love September 6, 2022 2 min read

It’s no secret that Jackson State football coach Dion Sanders knows a lot of athletes. On Saturday, while his team was conducting a pre-game run in Miami Gardens before playing Florida A&M the following day, Michael Vick, one of the fastest quarterbacks in the NFL, showed up.

Sanders and Vic are friends and spent time talking at the JSU clinic. At the end of training, Sanders called up the team and made them form a circle before serving in you.

“There was no one before him, and there will never be another person like him,” Sanders said.

Vic said he was talking to Sanders about this year’s team and what it really means to everyone involved, the coaches, the players and even the photographer. He said he noticed that everyone was proud of everything.

“Make sure you drink fluids – it’s really hot – and tomorrow (Sunday) is going to be really tough,” Vic said. “There have been studies showing that the more hydrated team will likely perform the best.”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

Despite Seattle Seahawks Skeptics, Pete Carroll Doesn’t Envision “Nothing But Good Things Happening”

September 6, 2022 Joy Love
3 min read

Florida State Soccer coach Mike Norville says the Seminoles need to keep improving after their big win over LSU

September 5, 2022 Joy Love
3 min read

Georgia jumps in Alabama in the first week

September 5, 2022 Joy Love

You may have missed

4 min read

Penelope Cruz wears a white lace maxi dress at On the Fringe photocall during the Venice Film Festival

September 6, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
3 min read

Scientists say ‘Doomsday’ Thwaites glacier will catch ‘its nails’

September 6, 2022 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

What Michael Vick said to the Jackson State FC team, Dion Sanders before the inauguration

September 6, 2022 Joy Love
5 min read

Apple event rumors live blog – iPhone 14, Apple Watch 8 and AirPods Pro 2 leaked at the last minute

September 6, 2022 Len Houle