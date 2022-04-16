What to remember from April 15th

Until now, the Pentagon has not commented on the origin of the “Moscow” sinking., The Russian flag sank during its drag on Thursday evening in the Black Sea. On Friday, April 15, a senior Pentagon official finally broke the silence and endorsed the version proposed by kyiv. “We estimate they hit it with two Neptunes.” Two Ukrainian missiles, he told a few reporters. A version versus the version upgraded by Moscow, confirming its primacy “Severe damage” By a fire. It is unknown at this time what he will do after leaving the post. Franchise picks up what needs to be remembered from this day forward.

kyiv threatened again

Are the forces stepping up attacks in the queue in retaliation for the “Moscow” attack? Hard to know right now. Russia announces destruction of Neptune missile factory in suburbs of Q She He also promised to intensify strikes on the Ukrainian capital. Officially, it is Answer “Attacks “ In Russian territory, it blames Ukraine.

Zelensky illustrates the danger of Russian nuclear power

Said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zhelensky “All over the world” Should be “Anxiety” His Russian envoy, Vladimir Putin, who is cornered by his military setbacks in Ukraine, may seek a tactical nuclear weapon. He is not alone. On Thursday, William Burns, head of the U.S. State Intelligence Service, realized that this was not necessary “Take the threat posed by the potential use of tactical nuclear weapons” Where “Low power” By the President of Russia if he wishes “Fall in Despair” Faced the defeats of his army.

New victims in Kharkiv

The regional governor announced that a new report shows that at least ten people were killed and 35 wounded in a Russian bombing in a residential area in the Kharkiv region of northeastern Ukraine. The first rating was announced in the morning Death “Seven, including a seven-month-old baby”.

On the Russian side, a spokesman for the Ministry of Defense confirmed that about thirty people had been killed by Russian artillery. “Polish mercenaries” In northeastern Ukraine. An announcement that risks escalating already strong tensions between Moscow and Warsaw.

Moscow expels 18 EU delegates

In response to a similar move by Brussels in early April, Moscow announced the expulsion of 18 ambassadors from the EU representation in Russia. For its part, the EU ruled “Unfair” This exit, it hopes, is the only one“Cheat” International Isolation of Moscow.

Finnish nomination for NATO “highly possible”

Will Finland join NATO? He is a “Very possible” Finland’s Minister for European Affairs Tytti Tuppurainen said on Friday that the Scandinavian country was submitting a candidacy in this sense. However, “No decision has been made yet”, The minister added to the British channel Sky News. It should be noted that Russian diplomacy warned Finland and Sweden that such a move would have implications for these countries and European security.