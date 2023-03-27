What to remember from March 27

The first heavy battle tanks, the British Challengers, arrived in Ukraine. Germany also contributed 18 Panther tanks.

The first heavy tanks promised by Ukraine’s allies arrive on the ground. Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiï Reznikov announced the arrival of British Challenger 2 tanks on Monday, March 27. Ukrainian ministry spokeswoman Irina Zolotar confirmed to AFP that the tanks. “Already were in Ukraine”Without giving the exact number at this point.

The first British and German tanks were delivered

The Ministry of Defense has announced that the first British Challenger tanks have arrived in Ukraine. Oleksiy Reznikov pointed out “British Challengers, American Strikers and Cougars and German Marauders” was “Added to Ukrainian units”. The minister posted a photo of the vehicles on his Facebook account without saying when they arrived.

Earlier, President Olaf Scholes announced that 18 Leopard tanks had been delivered to Kiev. “Our tanks arrived as promised and in the hands of our Ukrainian friends on timeDefense Minister Boris Pistorius said. I am sure they can make a difference on the pitch..

Zelensky and Grossi together ahead of IAEA chief’s visit to Zaporizhia NPP

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and International Atomic Energy Agency chief Rafael Krosi met on Monday at a hydroelectric plant in the Zaporizhia region (Ukraine). A second visit is expected in the coming days at the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant, which has been occupied by Moscow since the Russian invasion began in February 2022. “Any attempt to restore nuclear safety and security without the immediate withdrawal of Russian troops and personnel from (the plant) and nearby territories will fail.”According to the Ukrainian president’s statement, the president warned Zelensky.

Two people were killed and more than 30 injured in the explosion in Sloviansk

Russian missiles fell on the eastern Ukrainian city of Sloviansk on Monday, killing two people in their car, injuring more than 30 others and destroying buildings. According to police, the two dead were driving near the city center when the blast happened. “These are accidental victims.”, Dmytro Nogin, senior Kramatorsk district police officer, told reporters. A police report showed 32 people were injured, including five seriously, while Mayor Vadim Liak counted a total of 36 people in the town, 40 kilometers away, where pro-Ukrainian and pro-Russian forces are engaged in fierce fighting, as the crow flies from Bagmouth.

A city was evacuated ahead

The city administration of Avdiyivka announced on Monday the evacuation of municipal employees from the site, which is located on the front line in eastern Ukraine and is under constant bombardment by Russian forces. “Avtivka looks more and more like a place in post-apocalyptic films (…), therefore, a difficult decision was made to evict municipal employees (…) who at least tried to maintain the cleanliness and vitality of the city”The head of the local military administration Vitaly Barabash announced on social networks.

He “Strongly recommended” to leave town, “Because the Russian rockets and projectiles spared nothing, no one”, he added. Russian troops have been trying for months to capture Avdiivka, a front line since the start of fighting between Ukrainian forces and Kremlin-led separatists in 2014.

Despite criticism, Moscow maintains plans to deploy nuclear weapons in Belarus

Russia said on Monday it would not change its plans to deploy nuclear weapons “tricks” In Belarus, despite many criticisms from Western countries. “Of course, such a reaction cannot have any impact on Russia’s plans.”, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters. On Saturday, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that preparations to deploy such weapons in Belarus would begin early next month.