What to remember from Wednesday, June 29th

Russian shelling in eastern Ukraine continues to intensify. NATO is increasing its readiness against Moscow, and Vladimir Putin denies Russia responsibility for the strike on the Ukrainian business complex that killed 18 civilians. Francinefo looks back on the day’s highlights of the war in Ukraine.

The ‘frequency’ of shelling on Lysychansk is ‘enormous’, says the regional governor

“We see the peak of the fighting intensity”Ukrainian TV L.Governor of the Luhansk Region, Sergey Guido. “City continues to be bombed with large arms”The Ukrainian official said in his daily situation update that the fighting in particular continued “On the outskirts of the city”.

The city of Lisitshansk is the last major city in eastern Ukraine not to be captured by Russian troops since the capture of Sivrodonetsk. Sergey Guido Clarified that“About 15,000 civilians” Before the war there were about 100,000 people living in this city. “But their expulsion is very dangerous at this point.”.

Ukraine announces exchange of 144 troops with Russia

Kyiv announced that it had exchanged 144 soldiers with Russia, including 95 “Azovstell Defenders” Like Mariupol, fought The port city was besieged by the Russian army for several weeks Before surrendering. Among them are 43 veterans of the Azov Regiment, who were exchanged with 52 other veterans They were also at the Azovstal steel plant during the Russian invasion.

“This is the largest exchange since the beginning of the Russian invasion.”, Said the Directorate General of Intelligence of Ukraine, which did not provide further details about the location and date of the operation. The last official transfer of prisoners is in early May.

Russia has said Russia is a “direct threat” to NATO “security”

“Let’s be clear”During the NATO summit, which will review the alliance’s roadmap for the first time since 2010, “Russia is a direct threat to our security.”Said Jens Stoltenberg, secretary general of the Atlantic Coalition. “This is the most important change in our collective security since the Cold War.”He underlined that NATO’s military presence was announced on its sidelines on Monday.

“Ukraine can trust us for as long as it wants”Said Jens Stoltenberg. Leaders of the Atlantic Alliance They say they have agreed with kyiv on a new aid program, which is particularly needed “Accelerate the supply of immortal military equipment” And “Improve security” Ukrainians against cyber attacks.

Vladimir Putin has denied Russia’s responsibility for the mall strike

“NATO’s leading nations want to assert their hegemony, their imperial ambitions (…)”Said the Russian president During a press conference in Ashgabat, the capital of Turkmenistan. “The interests of the Ukrainian and Ukrainian peoples are not the goal of the West and NATO, but a means of safeguarding their own interests.”The Kremlin Master added.

Vladimir Putin again promised the Russian army “No civilian attack on infrastructure sites”Two days after the bombing of a shopping center in central Ukraine At least 18 civilians were killed and dozens injured. Off Several elements point to Russian attacks on civilian residential buildings.

He said Russia had no problem with Finland and Sweden joining NATO. “We have no regional disputes (…), Sweden and Finland have nothing to worry about from joining NATO”The Russian leader promised, however he warned“If military groups and military infrastructure are stationed there, we will be forced to respond symmetrically and create the same threats to the territories where we are threatened.”.

Russia is taking steps to integrate southern Ukraine into its administration

The self-proclaimed “ministry” of the interior of the Gershon region, which has been occupied by Russian troops since March, said buses would start on Friday between the cities of Gersen and Simferopol, the capital of the Ukrainian peninsula Crimea, which is annexed by Russia in 2014. . “Traffic safety provided by Rosquartia”The Russian National Guard, the self-proclaimed ministry said in a statement.

The occupation administration of the Kherson region on Wednesday announced the opening of the Pension Fund of the Russian Federation responsible for the payment of pensions. According to the occupation administration, the Russian bank has been open in Gershon since Wednesday. In accordance with “Russian standards” a civil status service has opened its doors in Gerson to register births and deaths and to celebrate marriages.

Since the occupation of these territories in southern Ukraine, Moscow has been pursuing a policy of ratification: the introduction of the ruble, the issuance of Russian passports, the suppression of critical voices, and the economic activities are largely controlled by the occupying administration. When Vladimir Putin launched his offensive against Ukraine, he promised that his country would not invade Ukraine.

Norway blocks Russian cargo, Moscow threatens

Oslo blocked Entering the soil of a ship for the Russians in the Norwegian Arctic archipelago of Svalbard. Foreign Minister Annieken Hoodfeld said that “cargo was blocked on the basis of sanctions” taken by Oslo following the invasion of Ukraine, which “prevents Russian freight companies from entering Norway.”

“We ask the Norwegian side to resolve this issue as soon as possible.” Russian diplomacy said in a statement. “We urge non-aligned actions against Russia to lead to retaliation.”Diplomat added.