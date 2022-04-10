April 10, 2022

What Warner Bros. Discovery Has In aggregate channels and brands

Cheryl Riley April 10, 2022 2 min read

It’s the dawning of a new day in Hollywood, like WarnerMedia and Discovery are now officially merged It will open its doors to operate as Warner Bros. Discovery on Monday.

While not much is known about the future of the new company, it is clear what valuable brands, intellectual property, executives and customers they will each bring to the table on their first day as a corporate entity.

Discovery, Inc. was founded. was established in 1985, and has approximately 11,000 employees at the time of publication. Warner Media, which was first founded as Warner Bros. In 1923, it employed approximately 25,000 employees.

For a detailed summary of senior leadership and the organizational chart for the discovery side as on Day 1, including CEO David Zaslav and his associates, as well as current development deals and talent partnerships, readers can consult This datacompiled via Variety Insight . platform.

And here It’s the same for WarnerMedia’s side, which represents several recent departures in senior leadership, motivated by the merger’s closure, including CEO Jason Keeler, HBO Max president Andy Forsell, Group President of Studios and Networks and CEO Ann Sarnoff.

As of the end of 2021, the last time WarnerMedia disclosed streaming subscriber data, HBO and HBO Max currently have 73.8 million subscribers. By comparison, Discovery reports it has 22 million — and now it has a lot more via acquisition. No numbers were released for subscribers of the newly launched CNN Plus channel.

In terms of branding, WarnerMedia boasts crown jewels such as Warner Bros. HBO, HBO Max, CNN, and DC Films; While Discovery dives into the best lifestyle channels, including HGTV, Food Network, TLC and Streamer’s little Discovery Plus.

More specifically, they each have a valuable IP: WarnerMedia is the home of “Game of Thrones,” the DC Universe of movies, the “Harry Potter” franchise, NBA and MLB games, and the Emmy-winning “Ted Lasso” series; Discovery owns “Fixer Upper” content for Chip and Joanna Gaines and the “90 Day Fiancé” franchise, “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives”, “MythBusters”, “Battle Bots”, “Gold Rush” and “Shark Week”.

See below for this Warner Brothers Discovery View facts, and more, in detail.

