June 14, 2022

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

What went wrong with the failed launch of the Astra missile?

What went wrong with the failed launch of the Astra missile?

Cheryl Riley June 14, 2022 3 min read

The launch of an Astra rocket from Cape Town on Sunday failed, and this is the second time the startup has been unable to put satellites into orbit. It is known as the “Little Rocket” because the Astra Venture-class vehicle is much smaller than the rockets of other private space companies such as SpaceX and Blue Origin. On Sunday’s mission, California-based Astra was to deploy two NASA cubic satellites from Cape Canaveral. They were supposed to be part of a hurricane tracking program. But there was a second stage failure, near the same point of failure as the Astra launch in February. That’s when a problem arose with the aerodynamic hoods that send the payload into a spin, burning up in the atmosphere. “They both involve phase two, but I think they are related to different issues,” said Don Platt of Florida Tech. In both cases, NASA’s satellites were lost. This last malfunction occurred just before two NASA satellites were put into orbit. “It looks like it was an engine problem too late in the second stage burnout,” Platt said. “In fact, they were probably 20 seconds away from getting into orbit.” Spaceflight was, and will continue to be, challenging. There is a great deal of trial and error. Some believe that the recent success in commercial spaceflight should not taint the idea of ​​how difficult space flight can be.” We may overlook the fact that this is not an easy thing to do. That’s not just about getting on a commercial plane and flying around the country, Platt said. “This is an order of magnitude more difficult than almost any other engineering endeavor.” It’s something that was easy to forget when launches from Space Coast this year averaged about one a week.

See also  Oil giant Shell writes off up to $5 billion in assets after exiting Russia

Cape Canaveral, Florida –

An Astra missile launch from the Cape on Sunday failed.

It’s the second time the startup has been unable to put satellites into orbit.

It is known as the “Little Rocket” because the Astra Venture-class vehicle is much smaller than the rockets of other private space companies such as SpaceX and Blue Origin.

On Sunday’s mission, California-based Astra was to deploy two NASA cubic satellites from Cape Canaveral. They were supposed to be part of a hurricane tracking program.

But there was a second stage failure, near the same point of failure as the Astra launch in February. That’s when a problem arose with the aerodynamic hoods that send the payload into a spin, burning up in the atmosphere.

“They both involve phase two, but I think they are related to different issues,” said Don Platt of Florida Tech.

In both cases, NASA’s satellites were lost. This last malfunction occurred just before two NASA satellites were put into orbit.

“It looks like it was an engine problem too late in the second stage afterburner. In fact, they were probably 20 seconds away from getting orbit,” Platt said.

Spaceflight has been, and will continue to be, difficult. In the early days of entrepreneurship, decades ago, there was a great deal of trial and error. Some believe the recent success in commercial spaceflight should not taint the idea of ​​how difficult spaceflight can be.

“We may overlook the fact that this is not an easy thing to do. This is not just about taking a commercial airliner and flying around the country,” Platt said. “This is an order of magnitude more difficult than almost any other engineering endeavor.”

See also  Elon Musk thinks he can double Twitter's revenue with subscriptions alone

It’s something that was easy to forget when launches from Space Coast this year average about once a week.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

How long does the average bear market last?

June 14, 2022 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

US Bill to Curb Big Tech Supported by Dozens of Small and Large Companies

June 13, 2022 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

Tesla sacks its Singapore CEO after Elon Musk warned against job cuts

June 13, 2022 Cheryl Riley

You may have missed

1 min read

Kardashian wants Blac Chyna to cover $390,000 court costs for her lawsuit

June 14, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
2 min read

SpaceX’s CRS-25 cargo launch postponed to July 11

June 14, 2022 Cheryl Riley
4 min read

Yo dervish sharp in return to Wrigley Field

June 14, 2022 Joy Love
1 min read

Google Maps now estimates the fees for your trip

June 14, 2022 Len Houle