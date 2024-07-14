July 14, 2024

What will be the political consequences in America and around the world? Ask us your questions

Rusty Knowles July 14, 2024 2 min read

Among Republicans, the assassination attempt will reinforce the cult of personality surrounding Donald Trump

The assassination attempt against the Republican nominee strengthened the cult already devoted to him by many of his supporters. At the beginning of the Republican primaries, a video titled “God Made Trump” appeared on social networks. This was echoed by thousands of his fans and his social network persona.

Within two hours of shooting, exposure “God Bless President Trump” (“God bless President Trump”) and calls to pray for the former president have been circulating on social media. Republican activists and leaders shared their gratitude to see their hero miraculously saved again. Mr Trump was seriously ill with Covid-19 in October 2020.

To Kari Lake, one of the former president’s loyalists in Arizona, “Americans’ daily prayers saved Trump tonight”. The Senate candidate called on activists to contribute to a fund “Donald Trump Set Up For Tragedy Victims”.

Charlie Kirk, founder of Turning Point USA, a pro-Donald Trump student organization, said. “The Most Famous and Iconic President of All Time”. It’s under two photos. For one, he had the Republican candidate’s fist pumped out by the Secret Service. Another, Mr. From the “mugshot” of Trump’s brief arrest in Atlanta. “He survived the unthinkable before”Manager adds.

Rick Grenell, former ambassador to Germany and director of national intelligence, praised the former president’s commitment: “He doesn’t need this job.” He has already sacrificed a lot. He wants to make America better for us. » “There will never be another president like himBrendan Tilley is a Georgia talk show host. He gets shot, gets back up and challenges deep. »

Many are praising Trump for crying when the Secret Service helped him to his feet. “Fight, Fight, Fight” (“fight against”). “Blood pours from his ears, and yet he calls for a fight, raising his fistAs activist Christopher Glynn notes. Trump is willing to die for this country. »

Spontaneous gatherings took place in many cities across the country “Awakenings”, prompting mass shootings. In Phoenix (Arizona), twenty supporters of Donald Trump formed a prayer circle and called on their opponents to overcome divisions.

Corinne Lesnes (San Francisco, reporter)

