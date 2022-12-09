The Red Sox have a cornerstone-sized void to fill with Xander Bogaerts reportedly leaving Boston and heading to the San Diego Padres on an 11-year agreement.

Bogaerts, who voiced Red Sox baseball head Chaim Bloom as the organization’s number one priority this season, will reportedly earn $280 million over those 11 seasons. It is exactly the 30-year-old’s financial commitment. So, with Boston’s Plan A headed to the National League West, the Red Sox were left to scrutinize Plans B, C, and D as They are trying to compete In the incredibly deep American League East.

stay there options in the open market for the Red Sox. Carlos Correa and Dansby Swanson, two of the four top shortstops who entered free agency, are still available. There are other, lesser-known warriors in this position as well. But if the Red Sox choose to stay away from outfield additions, they are You have internal options to fill the role of Bogarts.

Both shortstop Trevor is a Major League Baseball All-Star and versatile Kiki Hernandez, the Red Sox said Can play position. As it relates to the story, the possibility of him moving from second base to shortstop was a likely outcome once the Red Sox signed him to a six-year, $140 million contract in their most recent offseason. 979 fielding percentage, though his hole arm strength was one reason the move to second base made sense. On the other hand, Hernandez has 64 career starts at shortstop with a . 978 career fielding percentage.

Of course, moving either Story or Hernández would fill a hole and create another. If this proves to be how the Red Sox do it, Boston will need to find a new baseman or new center fielder on a daily basis, depending on what has been moved. These positions don’t feature much depth in the open market with home base Brandon Nimmo and Kevin Kiermayer and second base highlighted by Jean Segura and Adam Frazier. defensive player tradeMaybe Brian Reynolds?) is not off the table either.

If Story is the person to be moved to shortstop, which seems like the most likely infield scenario, Christian Arroyo is a conceivable choice to grab the bag at second base. The 27-year-old Arroyo, who dented when she was in the lineup, has not proven overly reliable due to injuries. Fellow Jeter Downs, who made his MLB debut with the Red Sox last season and played 14 games, also spent 56 innings (eight games) at second base. There’s a chance Downs could complement Arroyo in that position, though it would be difficult for either of them to bring the same pop to the lineup. This offensive production may only exist externally.