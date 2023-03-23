WhatsApp introduces a new Windows client with better communication features

WhatsApp announced New Windows client Today with performance improvements and better connectivity features. The new version also supports multi-device syncing so you can use WhatsApp even if your phone is locked.

On his Instagram channel, Mark Zuckerberg posted the announcement saying that the new Windows app enables end-to-end encrypted conference calls.

The updated WhatsApp for Windows supports video calls with up to 8 people and voice calls with up to 32 people. The mobile app also allows conference calling with similar limits. The company said it will increase the number of people allowed on a conference call going forward. This makes it easier if you want to have a conference call on your desktop.

WhatsApp has been focusing on improving the big screen experience ever since it announced multi-device linking – the ability to use a single account across multiple devices.

In June, the company introduced a new Mac client in public beta with improved performance for Apple’s silicon-based systems. The Meta-owned messaging service is also testing a new version Optimized for Android tablets.

Earlier this week, WhatsApp also announced two new group-related features. The first will allow admins to check all requests to join the group under the “Pending Participants” section. The second option will allow you to see shared groups in the search results when you search for a name. Earlier, you had to go to a contact’s profile to look at shared groups.