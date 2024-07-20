When can you see the Buck Moon in New York?

The full moon in July, known as the Buck Moon, comes in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Here’s what you need to know about the latest full moon.

When will the moon be full in July 2024?

The moon reaches full moon at 6:19 a.m. on July 21, 2024, according to Farmer’s CalendarThe name of this month’s full moon refers to the time of year when male deer grow antlers. The antlers of adult male deer shed each winter and grow back each summer.

A full moon occurs when the moon is directly opposite the sun, causing the near side of the moon to be fully illuminated, according to NASA. The July full moon is also known as the Pumpkin Moon or Ripening Moon of the Algonquin people, the Young Corn Moon of the Potawatomi people, and the Berry Moon of the Anishnabe people.

A complete lunar cycle, including all of its phases from new moon to full moon and back again, takes 29.5 days.

Facts about deer antlers

Antlers grow on animals of the deer family – deer, elk and moose – and shed bone every year. This is different from the antlers that grow on animals of cattle, goats and sheep.

Deer antlers have the fastest bone growth in the world, with adult whitetail deer antlers growing at a rate of a quarter inch per day.

While deer antlers are useful during the fall breeding season, deer shed them in the winter. This can result in a significant weight difference, with deer antlers weighing anywhere from 3 to 9 pounds, while healthier deer antlers grow heavier.

When will the next full moon be in 2024?

The next full moon will be on Monday, August 19, 2024. It is known as the Sturgeon Moon in reference to the time of year when fishing is plentiful, including lake sturgeon.

How to photograph the moon

Whether you use a high-end DSLR camera or the smartphone you carry in your pocket, it is possible to capture a beautiful image of the moon. Keeping your camera steady, by using a tripod or similar stabilizer, is important to getting a beautiful shot in long exposure mode.

A better lens will give you better detail on craters and other details on the moon’s surface. Whatever camera you use, setting the ISO to a low level and the aperture to a wide level, while shooting at a slow shutter speed, will help you get a good exposure for the moon.

