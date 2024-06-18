When is the Boston Celtics 2024 Championship Show? Details – NBC Boston

It’s a moment 16 years in the making. But when will Boston hold a bid for the Celtics’ 2024 NBA championship?

As the whistle blew for Monday’s big win over the Dallas Mavericks, no announcement had been made yet — no one wanted to spoil the team’s quest for its 18th title.

“Well, we don’t use the ‘P’ word beforehand in Boston,” Mayor Michelle Wu said last week, before Game 4. “But if there’s something huge to celebrate, we’ll be prepared and have announcements in the coming days, just to make sure we plan carefully and map out all the logistics.”

We asked Wu about Game 5 on Monday morning, and here’s what she told us.

The city’s mayor said of the match: “Today is going to be wild. The whole city is ready, we are with them and we are happy.”

Tito Horford, father of Celtics center Al Horford, is among the fans cheering on the Celtics at their championship chance on Monday.

We also asked about the upcoming heat wave and how it will affect any celebrations, and she said there are meetings being held Monday morning at City Hall “to talk about the forecast and what the forecast is, if it’s likely to be above a certain heat index threshold for several days at a time.”

Later Monday, Wu’s office declared a heat emergency in Boston, prompting the establishment of cooling centers and other measures to keep residents cool.

“It’s also the last week of school in Boston Public Schools, so there’s a half day, and we’re thinking about how that will impact students who may need a full day of support as well,” Wu said. “So we’ll have more probably very soon on that front.”

Adam Haji/NBAE via Getty Images Jayson Tatum celebrates with the Larry O’Brien Trophy after winning the 2024 NBA Championship with the Boston Celtics, defeating the Dallas Mavericks in Game 5 of the Finals at TD Garden on Monday, June 17, 2024.



Adam Haji/NBAE via Getty Images BOSTON, MA – JUNE 17: Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics celebrates during the game against the Dallas Mavericks during Game 5 of the 2024 NBA Finals on June 17, 2024 at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts.



GT BOSTON, MA – JUNE 17: Jayson Tatum #0, Al Horford #42, Jaylen Brown #7 of the Boston Celtics celebrate after Boston's 106-88 win over the Dallas Mavericks in Game 5 of the 2024 NBA Finals at TD Garden on June 17 2024 in Boston, Massachusetts.



David L. Nemec/NBAE via Getty Images Confetti falls at TD Garden as fans celebrate the Boston Celtics winning the 2024 NBA Championship against the Dallas Mavericks during Game 5 of the 2024 NBA Finals on Monday, June 17, 2024.



Adam Glanzman/Getty Images Confetti falls at TD Garden after the Boston Celtics win the NBA championship 106-88 over the Dallas Mavericks on Monday, June 17, 2024.



What’s the forecast this week in Boston?

It will be hot all week, possibly dangerously hot. The heat wave is expected to start on Tuesday and continue until at least Thursday, if not Friday.

Thursday could equal the day’s record high of 98 degrees.

As of early Tuesday, the heat emergency had not extended into Friday, although Boston’s forecast showed a fourth straight day with high temperatures in the 90s.

Monday evening: Partly cloudy. dry. Temperatures in the low 80s. Night: Moderate. partly cloudy. Low: 67. Tuesday: Hot and dry. sunny. High: 92. Wednesday: Hot and humid. partly cloudy. High: 94.

Reports are coming in about the Boston Celtics’ championship parade

According to Boston Globe columnist Gary Washburn, as well as other reports, Friday is the expected date for the show — though there has been no official confirmation from the team or city.

See more #Celtics They head to Miami for a few days to celebrate. The show is expected to be this Friday. #NBA Finals – Gary Washburn (@GwashburnGlobe) June 18, 2024

Final details about the offer are expected to be shared on Tuesday.