When the only escape from the war in Gaza is to buy a way out

Their father arrived at the hospital and survived, but Dr. Ghaida (52 years old), who left Gaza in 2003, said that the incident convinced him of the necessity of evacuating his family at any cost.

“I thought I would go to sleep one night and wake up to the news that my family was gone,” he said. “I felt helpless and hopeless, but I knew I had to do something.”

Complex process

Diab Al-Louh, the Palestinian ambassador to Egypt, said in an interview that over the past eight months, an estimated 100,000 people have left Gaza. Although some have been able to exit through contacts with foreign organizations or governments, for many Gazans, exit from the Strip is only possible through Hala, a company that appears to be closely linked to the Egyptian government.

Now the future of this road is uncertain, especially after the Israeli army launched an offensive against Hamas in Rafah and seized the crossing there, leading to its closure in May. No Gazans have been allowed to pass through it since then, and it is not clear when it will reopen.

The New York Times spoke with dozens of people inside and outside Gaza who were either trying to leave the Strip or helping family members or friends do so. All except one spoke on the condition of anonymity due to fears of retaliation by the Egyptian authorities against them or their relatives or friends.