When will the second round of voting take place?

Legal dates. Polling stations for this first round have just been closed, but they will reopen this Sunday, June 19, 2022, during the second round of Assembly elections. Opportunity to know the names of the representatives who will form the National Assembly.

Summary

[Mis à jour le 12 juin 2022 à 22h11] After this first round, the French are invited to vote from next week, Sunday, June 19, 2022, to choose the candidate who will represent their constituency.National Assembly By the second round of assembly elections. Since the presidential election took place a few weeks ago, the schedule is very tight. A fight is expected between the Presidential Majority Alliance (Insemble!), Particularly the Modem and Horizons, LREM and the Left Alliance (Nupes) formed by the LFI, PS, EELV and PCF. , It is necessary to take into account the neglect. According to a number of opinion polls conducted a few days before the election, the new record could reach 52 to 56%, up from 51.3% on June 11, 2017.

The calendar for these legislative elections is also very tight, with two dates to remember: Sunday, June 12 and June 19 in metropolitan France, two rounds of voting aimed at renewing the 577 delegates sitting in the National Assembly. The dates of these legislative elections are closer than the presidential election in April, because this time, between the 1st and 2nd rounds, only a week will pass, not two. Here is the full election schedule:

May 20 was the last day to submit applications for the 1st round

As of Friday, May 20, at 6 p.m., all Assembly nominations have been registered in the provinces and no new ones can be submitted. The Interior Ministry lists 6,293 across the region. Candidates and transferees must be at least 18 years of age and of French citizenship.

27 May – 1 June: Online voting for the 1st round among French citizens living abroad

For these legislative elections, French people living abroad had the opportunity to vote online. They were also able to go to the polls, but electronic voting was preferred by voters living far away from the polls.

The official campaign will always open two weeks before the first round. Since then, Hope’s businesses have been broadcast on radio and television. Locally, townhalls should make poster seats available to all candidates.

June 4: First round in French Polynesia and for French people in the United States and the Caribbean

Polynesians vote first in the ballot box for the first round of assembly elections, which is expected to take place over eight days on the mainland of France. The French people living in the United States and the Caribbean have also been voting since that day.

June 5: 1st round for French citizens living abroad outside the United States and the Caribbean

The first round of voting is expected for French foreigners within a week, starting on June 5 in all parts of the world except the United States and the Caribbean.

June 10-15: Online voting for the 2nd round among French people living abroad

Again, French people registered on the embassy list can vote online, by correspondence, at polling stations or by proxy.

June 11: 1st round in multiple DROM-COM

Guadeloupe, Guyana, Martinique, Saint-Barthelemy, Saint-Martin and Saint-Pierre-et-Michelon will vote for the French a day earlier in the mainland of France.

Voters will vote by constituency. It is a majority consensus vote: each voter will support a candidate (and his or her alternative). To be elected in the first round, you must collect more than half of the registered votes and at least 25% of the registered voters. Otherwise, the first two candidates and the candidates who received 12.5% ​​of the registered votes will advance to the second round.

June 14: Submission of applications for the 2nd round

In the interval between the triangular or quadrilateral rounds, some of the candidates who qualified in the 2nd round can be seen deviating in favor of the best placed. The rest have to resubmit their application to the Provincial Council before June 14 (content).

June 18: Round 2 at DROM-COM and French Polynesia

In constituencies where no candidate gets an absolute majority in the first round, those abroad will vote again a day earlier.

By the end of this second round, each constituency will have its deputy (and its replacement) elected, and we will know the overall structure of the National Assembly.

June 21: Order decision of the Assembly elected in 2017

The delegates, who are currently sitting in the National Assembly, will end their activities on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, with the exception of re-election. The new assembly will take office the next day, June 22, 2022.

June 28: Elected representatives enter the assembly

The newly elected or re-elected delegates will sit in the semi-finals for the first time on Tuesday, June 28th. They will elect the Speaker of the National Assembly on that day.

August 19: Deadline for filing campaign accounts