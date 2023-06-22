June 23, 2023

Where to buy Pikmin 1 + 2 on Switch – Physical Edition and digital discounts

Len Houle June 22, 2023 2 min read
Photo: Nintendo Live

In the June 2023 Direct, Nintendo announced – and promptly released – Pikmin 1 and Pikmin 2 on Switch. Games can be purchased individually as a digital bundle together In digital form, or as a bundled physical release launching later this year. That’s a lot of options.

To give you a hand, we’ll run through the pricing and availability of all of these possibilities on this page, and offer advice on the cheapest ways to get both games. ready? Let’s dig deeper.

Buy Pikmin 1 + 2 Physical Edition when you switch

Perhaps the most obvious option is the physical version. The physical release will take place on September 22, 2023, and will include both games on the cartridge, making it the obvious choice for collectors and a solid choice for anyone who wants to own both games.

Here’s where you can pre-order a copy (including a very tempting early discount for those in the UK):

United States and Canada

United kingdom

Pikmin 1 + 2

Pikmin 1 and 2 digital options

If you prefer to own the games digitally, here are your options:

independent

If you just want one of the two games – Pikmin 1 or Pikmin 2 – you can find them as standalone versions on the Switch eShop for $29.99 / £24.99.

digital package

A digital bundle containing both games is also available on the eShop for $49.99 / £39.99. This is much more cost effective than buying both single games, so if you want both, be sure to look into that option.

The cheapest way to play

As you can see, a digital bundle is the best way to go (unless any physical discounts appear above), but you can actually get both games cheaper by picking up some discounted Switch eShop credits to use toward your purchase.

The bundle costs $49.99 in the US, so if you get a $50 eShop coupon for 5% off using code NLIFE5You’ll actually get another 5% off the already reduced package price.

$50 Nintendo eShop Card

In the UK, the package costs £39.99, so UK readers can either treat themselves to a £50 voucher to more than cover the cost, or you can get a £15 voucher and £25 to be exact. Again, code NLIFE5 You get a 5% discount, saving you that extra bit of cash.

