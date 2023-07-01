Where to watch the 2023 Tour de France: Free live stream

The world’s best professional cyclists will gather in Europe this July for the 110th Tour de France. As cycling’s most prestigious race, the Tour de France consists of 21 stages over 23 days. The first stage begins in Bilbao, Spain, on July 1. The race then moves to France, where riders compete on varying degrees of terrain, from flat to mountain stages. The final stage will be on the Champs-Elysées, Paris, on July 23.

The 2023 edition of the Tour de France appears to be a two-horse race between Jonas Vinggaard of Denmark and Tadezh Bogar of Slovenia. Vingegaard won the race in 2022, while Pogačar won in 2020 and 2021. Can Vingegaard make it to the straight twice, or will Pogačar join a select group of riders with his third win? Find out where to watch the 2023 Tour de France below.

Watch the 2023 Tour de France on Peacock

Daily live coverage of the Tour de France can be watched at peacock. The first day begins 6 a.m. ET On Peacock with a pre-race show, followed by the first stage at 6:30am, each morning of the race will begin with a pre-race leading directly into the race. Start times vary for each stage. View file the entire table here.

How much does a peacock cost?

Peacock offers two paid tiers: Premium or Premium Plus. The first paid tier is Premium, which costs $5 per month / $50 per year and offers 80,000 hours of entertainment with ads while allowing access to new movies and TV series. Premium Plus is ad-free, costs $10 per month / $100 per year, and includes everything from Premium.

Tour de France favourites: Tadezh Pogacar, Jonas Vingaard in front | NBC Sports

The entirety of the 2023 Tour de France can be seen on Peacock. but, NBC The first stage will be broadcast on Saturday 1 Julyand the The final stage is on Sunday, July 23. If you missed the live coverage, USA Network Coverage of each stage will appear at 2 a.m. ET the next morning. NBC and USA Network coverage is also available on the NBC Sports app.

Watch the 2023 Tour de France on NBC Networks

Watch the live stream of the 2023 Tour de France season on YouTube TV

NBC and USA Network are available to stream with a subscription YouTube TV. YouTube TV features over 100 channels, including ESPN, TNT, TBS, and FX. New subscribers will only pay $65 per month for the first three months. After three months, the price goes to $73 per month. If you’re not sure, YouTube TV offers a free trial so customers can try out the platform for themselves.

Watch the 2023 Tour de France live on Sling TV

if I were A Sling TV subscriber looking to watch the Tour de France on NBC and USA must have the Blue or Orange + Blue package. NBC and USA are not available on the Orange package. The blue package costs $45 per month, and the orange + blue package costs $60 per month. However, Sling TV now has a $25 discount for the first month.

Watch the 2023 Tour de France live on Fubo TV

Fubo TV customers can watch the Tour de France on NBC and USA, two channels included in the service. There are over 220 live channels, including Bravo, HGTV, MSNBC, MTV, and OWN. Customers can choose from four packages: Pro, $75 per month; Elite, $85 per month; Premiere, $95 per month; and a special Latin package for $33 per month. there Seven day free trial Available to new customers.

Watch the 2023 Tour de France from abroad with a VPN

When watching the Tour de France outside the United States, regional broadcast restrictions may interrupt your experience. a virtual private network, or VPN, will bypass these restrictions and allow access to your favorite channels and streaming services anywhere in the world. A service like NordVPN will make streaming the Tour de France a lot easier. In addition, Nord VPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee for new users.

