King Charles II Color forces As a king, it was very rainy, but the weather did not dampen the royal family’s enthusiasm.

In the past, the event has culminated with the extended House of Windsor exiting onto the balcony of Buckingham Palace, a group that often extends to more than 40 people. But in recent years, the number of audiences has decreased. For Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee in 2022, for example, Only 18 people appeared alongside the king, including senior working royals, and (in some cases) their children and non-working spouses.

King Charles followed this pattern, and the group of royals on the balcony today was similarly small. Here, a guide to the 15 members of the British royal family who appeared on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, from left to right: (As a note, the photo above only shows the group from Prince George to Princess Anne.)

Prince Richard Duke Gloucester: Cousin of Queen Elizabeth I

Birgitte, Duchess of Gloucester: Prince Richard’s wife

Prince George: Second in line to the throne; Son of the Prince and Princess of Wales

Prince William: King Charles’ son and heir to the throne

Prince Louis: Son of the Prince and Princess of Wales

Princess Charlotte: Daughter of the Prince and Princess of Wales

Catherine, Princess of Wales: Prince William’s wife

King Charles: The British monarch who His second forces distinguished themselves today

Queen Camilla: Wife of King Charles

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh: The wife of Prince Edward

Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh: Brother of King Charles

Lady Louise Windsor: Daughter of the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh

Princess Anne: Sister of King Charles

Sir Timothy Lawrence: Princess Anne’s husband

Prince Edward, Duke of Kent: Cousin of Queen Elizabeth I

The only difference between Balcony last year This year’s honoree at Trooping the Color was the addition of Ms. Louise. Noticeably absent in both years was Queen Elizabeth’s first cousin Princess Alexandrawho is 87 years old but is still technically a senior working royal.

