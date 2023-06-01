While Aaron Rodgers’ hits make waves, the Jets take an entirely different approach

FLOURHAM PARK, NJ – Aaron Rodgers has one hand on each of his hips as he pedals.

Donning a black sleeve on his right calf, the New York Jets quarterback rode through his rehabilitation routine on a stationary bike overlooking his teammates’ practice courts.

He would eventually progress to flat-footed throws with a staff member, Rodgers and his partner gradually pulling away from each other until Rodgers was throwing what appeared to be an easy-footed 50-yard spiral, his arm and determination visibly unhindered by what he described as a “pinch” in his haste before eight. days.

Rodgers will not be physically involved in training on Wednesday Even as he remained visually and verbally engaged, often alongside coach Robert Salih or quarterback Zack Wilson, pointing to areas of the field to offer his teaching point of view.

Aaron Rodgers took part in the OTA Jets on Wednesday, hours after a story was published in The Athletic that he dealt with his former general manager at Green Bay differently. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

Was this a real-time view of a possession that defensive coordinator Jeff Olbrich described as “constantly giving us feedback” and “as thorough as you’ve ever been, especially for a player of this caliber”?

Rodgers calf also had good news. Saleh insisted on the quarterback He was “fine and doing a bunch of rehab” on Wednesday before activating a plan to “facilitate his return” to full participation on Friday and into next week.

So, for the most part, everything was good about the aircraft facility on Wednesday. Even as an opening story with a collection of recorded quotes from Rodgers, it sent echoes across the rest of the NFL world—in particular, Rodgers’ club played 18 years in Green Bay.

New details appear in Rodgers Packers acuteness

Rodgers did not refute, In conversation with The Athletic’s Matt Schneidmanthe narrative that he sought to fire Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst in 2021. He deferred comment on the matter to his agent, Dave Dunn, while later describing his strained communication with Gutenkust in part by saying, “I talk to people that I love.”

Rodgers scoffed at the notion that he was completely uncommunicative this spring with the Packers front office, admitting that GutNext texted him more than he texted “But did he ghost him? No.”

“I sent him a text,” Rodgers told The Athletic. “We’ve had long stretches, and so that’s the story you want to go up against? You’re going to stand on this austerity hill and say that in conversation with arguably the best player in your franchise history, you’re going to say I couldn’t control him and that’s why we had to move on?”

“Like, come on man. Just tell the truth, I wanted to move on.”

The feature details the dynasty that followed the Packers’ selection, quarterback, Jordan Love in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft. Rodgers questioned how faithfully they worked keeping All-Pro receiver Davante Adams in the building last year before Adams was eventually traded to Las Vegas Raiders on March 17, 2022 – just one day after the Packers confirmed Rodgers’ final contract extension.

Rodgers seems to find a catharsis in sharing his deep if messy side of this story.

His new team — and even he’s outwardly, days removed from giving an interview published Wednesday morning — isn’t fazed.

Rodgers looked unfazed as he rode the bike alongside his best friend and teammate of the past 13 years, Randall Cobb.

Peace was seen roaming with Saleh physically and mentally in full swing, behaving on his rest day like a combination coach or, as Saleh puts it, a “flag bearer” who sets the tone and teaches his teammates on both sides of the ball. .

Rodgers looked focused as he watched the 7-on-7 drill from about 20 yards away as Wilson ran out of the makeshift pocket, scrambled to his left and found wide receiver Diontae Spencer in the end zone.

Rodgers applauded the plane’s landing.

“His impact on this team and especially these younger players, will be felt for the remainder of their careers,” said Olbrich.

Rodgers does early personal and professional impressions on the Jets

It remains to be seen how Rodgers and the Jets will handle the ordeal of the regular season.

But during the honeymoon phase of spring training, his new franchise is happily married.

Veteran left tackle Duane Brown is amazed at Rodgers’ “hold” in an offense he’s already known for three seasons with offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett at Green Bay. Brown anchored the Seattle Seahawks’ left tackle spot as Russell Wilson earned four straight Pro Bowl berths. However, watching Rodgers take part in offensive line meetings and effect tricks before snap left Brown with the impression that “the command he has about everything is quite different”.

Ulbrich, eager to test his new planning wrinkles against a quarterback who will expose any weakness during training camp, agreed, a quarterback he says would benefit if the defense was stopped even by a marker. The defensive coordinator’s early conversations with Rodgers prompted Ulbrich to begin creating clips from the movie for the two to compare perspectives — starting with the Jets-Packers game they faced off last season.

Then there are the early personal impressions Rodgers leaves, as sophomore Bryce Hall smiled about the pizza and playoff hockey he associated with during a trip to Manhattan that also included quarterback Tim Boyle, receiver Allen Lazard and offensive guard Conor McGovern. Hall pointed out the inside jokes he already has with the quarterback despite having barely a month as teammates and an age gap of over 17 and a half years.

“He’s a clown,” Hall said. “He’s really cool, really funny. He and I, we actually make fun of each other a lot.”

Neither Hall nor anyone in the Jets organization mentioned nor did he appear concerned Wednesday about Rodgers’ grievances being aired anew that morning. Could this split be part of Rodgers finalizing his Packers season as he settles into his new position with the Jets? Is it possible to lift weights, even if some of it is self-imposed?

“Can you imagine staying in one place for 18 years and then going somewhere else?” Cobb asked. “Something different, a new environment, new people, a different situation. It sparks something different in you. And I think you can definitely see that in his face.”

“This freshness brings you something different.”