June 18, 2024

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

White House makes false claims while accusing Post of spreading false Biden videos

White House makes false claims while accusing Post of spreading false Biden videos

Frank Tomlinson June 18, 2024 3 min read

WASHINGTON — The White House launched an attack on The Post on Monday for describing President Biden’s weakness in a series of recent videos — only to make false statements of their own in the process.

Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre accused the newspaper of spreading “misinformation” about videos of the 81-year-old president at recent events with G7 leaders and former President Barack Obama.

Those events included a video on Thursday showing Biden being escorted by Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni after a skydiving demonstration and former President Barack Obama escorting his former vice president off the stage at a fundraiser in Hollywood on Saturday night.

The White House went on the offensive against The Post on Monday over its criticism of President Biden’s weakness in a series of recent videos — only to make false statements of their own in the process. Reuters

Jean-Pierre called the clips “cheap fakes,” meaning the claim that humans had been edited through techniques like zooming and leaving out context — but he also incorrectly called them “deepfakes,” referring to the footage generated by artificial intelligence. With modified themes and audio. .

“I think you all called this video ‘cheap fake’, that’s exactly what they say, it’s cheap fake [sic]“It is done in bad faith,” the press secretary said in her regular press conference.

“And some of your news organization [sic] “She was very clear, and she emphasized that these right-wing — right-wing critics of the president have a credibility problem because fact-checkers have repeatedly caught them spreading misinformation and disinformation.”

Jean-Pierre then praised the conservative Washington Examiner for ostensibly supporting her claims, despite the publication merely Quoted from British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak He tries to explain Biden’s actions.

The article cited by the press secretary included quotes from the UK leader admitting that the president had not gone where he was supposed to go when Meloni had to return him to the group of fellow leaders.

See also  Three killed by Russian bombing in Ukraine, Kiev attacked at night

“He just went to talk to them all individually and Georgia was like, ‘Don’t worry, they’re all coming to me.’ [us]The Prime Minister told reporters on Friday.

Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre accused the newspaper of spreading “misinformation” about videos of the 81-year-old president at recent events with G7 leaders and former President Barack Obama. Getty Images

“We were supposed to line up so they could come in and then shake hands with all of us.”

“To their credit, we have the conservative Washington Examiner, which has also criticized them, and the New York Post has also criticized them,” Jean-Pierre said Monday.

“It tells you everything we need to know about how desperate Republicans are here.

“And instead of talking about the president’s performance in office — and what I mean by that, his legislative victories, and what he’s been able to do for the American people across the country — we see these deepfakes, manipulated videos, et cetera.” “Once again, this is done in bad faith.”

Those events included a video showing Biden being accompanied by Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni after a skydiving demonstration, and former President Barack Obama escorting his former vice president off the stage at a fundraiser in Hollywood on Saturday night.

After the briefing, Jean-Pierre admitted to The Post that she did not mean to use the term “deepfake.”

“It’s fake, cheap fake,” she said, referring to her incorrect use of the term.

Deputy Press Secretary Andrew Bates, who led the White House attack on The Washington Post’s coverage of the videos, tweeted praise of Jean-Pierre, writing On [sic]“.”

The White House argued last week that the fuller context showed Biden was trying to encourage skydiving in Italy and disputed the idea that he wandered off in an unusual way — despite Meloni’s unprecedented action to put it back in his colleagues’ heads. From the government.

As for the fundraising video, the president’s defenders said he was simply greeting the crowd.

See also  Ukraine faces a tough winter after Zelensky was unable to convince Republicans to act quickly on new aid

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Netanyahu dissolves his war government

June 17, 2024 Frank Tomlinson
3 min read

South China Sea: A Chinese ship collides with a Philippine supply ship near the Spratly Islands

June 17, 2024 Frank Tomlinson
6 min read

Hajj 2024: At least 14 pilgrims die from heatstroke

June 17, 2024 Frank Tomlinson

You may have missed

2 min read

Ian McKellen has been hospitalized after falling on stage during a play in London

June 18, 2024 Roxanne Bacchus
4 min read

Black holes and quasars formed less than a billion years after the Big Bang

June 18, 2024 Cheryl Riley
3 min read

What can we expect from Porzingis in Game 5? Updated Mazola post

June 18, 2024 Joy Love
3 min read

Baten Kaitos I & II HD Remaster is now available for PC

June 18, 2024 Len Houle