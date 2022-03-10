March 10, 2022

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

White House Warns That Russia May Use Chemical Weapons in Ukraine, Rejects False 'Conspiracy' of American Pillars

White House Warns That Russia May Use Chemical Weapons in Ukraine, Rejects False ‘Conspiracy’ of American Pillars

Frank Tomlinson March 10, 2022 3 min read

Psaki said the United States is “in full compliance” with its obligations under the Chemical Weapons Convention and the Biological Weapons Convention, which prohibit countries from developing or acquiring such weapons.

She said Russia had long “maintained a biological weapons program in violation of international law” and cited its military intervention in Syria to support Bashar al-Assad’s regime And the suspect Poisoning Russian dissident Alexei Navalny in 2020 b NovichokLike a nerve agent.

“Now that Russia has made these false allegations, and China appears to have endorsed this propaganda, we should all be keen on Russia’s use of chemical or biological weapons in Ukraine, or to create a false operation using them. It is a clear pattern,” she added.

Psaki made the comments after Russian officials accused the United States of developing such weapons in Ukraine.

“It is clear that in the wake of the special military operation, the Pentagon began to have serious concerns about secret biological experiments that were discovered on Ukrainian soil,” said Igor Konashenkov, the main spokesman for the Russian Defense Ministry.

Dmitry Chumakov, Russia’s deputy ambassador to the United Nations, urged Western media on Wednesday to cover “news related to secret biological laboratories in Ukraine,” according to the Associated Press. mentioned.

See also  “Dangerous concern” with Ukraine for the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant on Russian orders | Ukraine

Kremlin spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told reporters on Wednesday that Russia had concluded that “in Ukrainian laboratories near our borders, biological weapons components are being developed.”

Representative Thomas Massey (R-Ky.), who recently voted against the House resolution to support Ukraine, inflated Russia’s allegations on Wednesday. Twittersaying he did not take “the concern about Ukrainian biological laboratories seriously… until now.”

On Thursday, British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss Tell The UK press was “extremely concerned about the possible use of chemical weapons” and said such a move would be a “fatal mistake” on Russia’s part.

British Armed Forces Minister James Hebby. He told the BBC Earlier on Thursday, if Russian President Vladimir Putin sought to use chemical weapons, he should expect an “international response.” Hebei did not say whether he was referring to NATO or individual countries.

The British minister said he had read “very high-level intelligence” last week about possible use of chemical weapons by Russia and praised the United States for publicizing its intelligence on the issue as a deterrent to Moscow.

“President Putin needs to be clear that the use of chemical weapons is the most despicable thing anyone can imagine,” Hebe said.

“I don’t think it’s helpful to get into any firm commitment now about where that red line is. But I think President Putin needs to be very clear that when other countries use chemical weapons, it has caused an international response.”

See also  Trump news: CIA chief 'stunned' at ex-president's praise of Putin amid Ukraine crisis

Grace Moon contributed to this report.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

Mariupol bombing: before and after satellite images show destruction in the city of Ukraine | Russia

March 10, 2022 Frank Tomlinson
3 min read

Blinken plays down reports that Saudi Arabia and the UAE do not trust the Biden administration

March 10, 2022 Frank Tomlinson
3 min read

South Korea’s presidential election live updates: The candidates are fickle

March 9, 2022 Frank Tomlinson

You may have missed

2 min read

Ryan Coogler speaks after being mistakenly suspected of attempted robbery

March 10, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
2 min read

Tesla Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) – Watch: Elon Musk’s SpaceX takes its US ‘broom-broom’ pod in Russia a step further as Falcon 9 takes off

March 10, 2022 Cheryl Riley
5 min read

Chelsea owner Abramovich and Rosneft CEO Sechin have been subject to British sanctions

March 10, 2022 Joy Love
4 min read

Android update adds new features to Messages, Photos, and more

March 10, 2022 Len Houle