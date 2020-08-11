White-sock-wearing backpack carrier could help police hunting supermarket criminal

Police are searching for a thief who pocketed vodka, whisky and three lots of meat at a supermarket in Stokesley.

North Yorkshire police have released images of the man they’d like to speak to following the shop thefts from the Co-op at Springfield in the market town.

Both incidents happened on Thursday June 25, seven hours apart.

The first occurred around 8.50am in the morning when a man entered the shop and put a bottle of Haig Whiskey and two bottles of Ciroc Vodka into his backpack and left without paying for them.

Later that afternoon, said police, the same person returned at around 3.55pm and put three meat items into his backpack, again without attempting to pay for them.

Officers are asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the person in the images as they believe they will have information that will help the investigation.





Anyone with any information is asked to email [email protected] or call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for Kathryn Williams, quoting the reference number 12200107956. Information can also be passed to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.