Who attended the wedding in India?

The highly anticipated wedding of the Ambani family was attended by a number of international celebrities in India.

Summer wedding festivities have been underway for months, but the official wedding of billionaire Anant Ambani and his longtime girlfriend Radhika Merchant kicked off on July 12.

Anant Ambani, son of Indian businessman Mukesh Ambani, and his fiancee Radhika Merchant, pose for a photo on the red carpet during a sangeet ceremony in Mumbai. SOPA Images / SOPA Images / LightRocket via Gett

Ambani, the youngest son of Mukesh Ambani, Asia’s richest manMerchant was officially married early on July 13, according to News agency. The ceremonies and rituals began on Friday and ended after midnight, with celebrations set to continue throughout the weekend.

In the run-up to the big day, artists including Rihanna and Justin Bieber have traveled the world to take to the stage with family and friends. A celebration in March reportedly had more than 1,200 guests, including Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Bill Gates, Google CEO Sundar Pichai, Ivanka Trump, as well as Indian billionaires, Bollywood stars and heads of state.

The Ambani family did not confirm the wedding guest list to The Associated Press, but some celebrities and dignitaries were photographed at the lavish event. Here’s who we saw in India.

Kim and Khloe Kardashian

For the July 12 wedding, Kim Kardashian wore a bright red sari-style gown with silver jewelry. Similarly, Khloe Kardashian wore a gold and cream ensemble, with gold jewelry and black sunglasses.

Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian arrive at Anant Ambani’s wedding on July 12. Mega/GC Images

Kim Kardashian and her sister also shared several selfie videos on their Instagram story, showing off their sparkling jewelry and traditional formal wear.

Kim Kardashian shows off her face jewelry at Ambani’s wedding. @kimkardashian on Instagram

In one of the selfies, Kim Kardashian wrote “Ambani wedding” in small print in the bottom right corner.

Khloe Kardashian also reposted several photos on her Instagram Story, including one of her sister, as well as a photo of a long braid studded with elaborate jewels.

Khloe Kardashian shows off her long braids and hair jewelry at Ambani’s wedding. @khloekardashian on Instagram

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas celebrated their wedding on July 12 in celebrity style.

Chopra Jonas wore an orange lehenga, For every eilembroidered with tiny flowers. Jonas also wore traditional Indian attire, wearing a pink sherwani with matching pink pants and shoes.

Indian actress Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas attend the wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant on July 12. Hindustan Times / Hindustan Times via Getty Images

On July 13, Chopra Jonas shared some photos from the celebration on her Instagram account, which featured her with Jonas, as well as the Ambani and Merchant couple.

“I definitely missed the chatting and dancing at the bars! What a special night to celebrate two of the kindest and most generous people I know. #ant And @radmirsh1610 May God always protect your union. “It is peace, peace,” she wrote.

John Cena

John Cena was seen celebrating the wedding wearing a light blue sherwani, with silver embroidery on the shoulders, and cream-coloured trousers. The actor stood with his hands in prayer, smiling as he posed for pictures.

American actor John Cena attends the wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Mumbai, India. Hindustan Times / Hindustan Times via Getty Images

Tony Blair

Former British Prime Minister Tony Blair walked the red carpet with his wife Cherie Blair as they arrived at the Ambani wedding in Mumbai. Blair looked stunning in a dark blue suit, while his wife wore a red and gold suit.

Tony Blair and his wife Cherie Blair pose for photos at the wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. PUNIT PARANJPE/YUNIT PARANJPE/AFP via Getty Images

Gianni Infantino

FIFA President Gianni Infantino wore a black gown with a gold collar to the wedding on Friday, and his wife, Lina Ashkar, wore a gold sari with gold and black jewelry.